CARHARTT HONORS THE WORKERS BEHIND THE GREAT OUTDOORS IN THE SPRING EXTENSION OF "MADE POSSIBLE" CAMPAIGN

The short film, "Making the Blue Ridge Parkway Possible," celebrates the workforce behind "America's Favorite Drive," documenting their efforts that support outdoor experiences enjoyed by millions of annual visitors. Hardworking crews, like the Maymead Road Crew, a family-run business that has led construction projects across four generations, are highlighted as they restore the Parkway from tough winter conditions and continue reconstruction following the devastation of Hurricane Helene in 2024. The campaign also spotlights key destinations along the Parkway, including Ecco Adesso Vineyards, North Carolina Arboretum, Appalachian Wildlife Refuge and the Adventure Center of Asheville.

"Every great adventure begins with the hands of hardworking people," said Norma Delaney, Vice President of Marketing & Brand Creative at Carhartt. "From repaving our parkways to rescuing wildlife, these individuals don't just care for the outdoors — they make it possible for all of us to connect with nature and create lifelong memories. At Carhartt, we are honored to shine a light on the efforts of those who work in the skilled trades and ensure they have the durable gear they need to get the job done."

As an extension of the campaign, Carhartt is donating $50,000 to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation to help fund ongoing preservation and education efforts, ensuring these cherished spaces thrive for future generations. The funding will expand the volunteer program and provide vital training, tools and equipment to support the hardworking people who make the Blue Ridge experience possible.

"The recovery and restoration of the Blue Ridge Parkway after Hurricane Helene has been a monumental effort, showcasing the strength and resilience of our community," said Jordan Calaway, Chief Development Officer of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation. "In the past year, crews have worked tirelessly to clear more than 50 landslides and reopen 85% of the Parkway. Carhartt's generous donation will help us continue our mission to protect this treasured landscape, inspire the next generation of land stewards and ensure the Parkway remains a beacon of cultural and environmental preservation for years to come."

In addition to being featured on Carhartt's website and social media channels, the creative from the new campaign will run across digital platforms, as well as linear and connected TV.

"The extension of the Made Possible campaign allows us to continue to celebrate hardworking people in the skilled trades," Delaney added. "Whether you're repairing roads or preparing the land for a new season of growth, we hope the campaign inspires the next generation to explore the countless career paths and opportunities available in the trades."

An exclusive line of graphic t-shirts inspired by national parks, including Shenandoah National Park and Great Smoky Mountains National Park — key destinations connected by the Blue Ridge Parkway — will also be available for purchase this Spring.

To learn more about Made Possible and how Carhartt is helping people get the job done to build a better world, visit Carhartt.com/JointheTrades.

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is the nonprofit fundraising partner of the Blue Ridge Parkway, helping to ensure cultural and historical preservation, natural resource protection, educational outreach, and visitor enjoyment now and for future generations. Since 1997, the Foundation has supported one of America's most visited national parks – with more than 15 million annual visitors. To learn more, visit BRPFoundation.org.

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing durable products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com.

