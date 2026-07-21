BlackRock, Carhartt, Ford and Google Launch New Alliance to Expand Skilled Workforce Training

The United States is experiencing a surging demand for skilled workers across industries critical to the country's future, creating a milestone moment for the American people. An estimated 2.1 million skilled trades positions could go unfilled by 2030, including for electrical workers, technicians, and builders. These open roles are vital to supporting critical industries – including infrastructure, energy, and manufacturing – and they offer workers the chance to benefit from the higher wages and greater economic mobility that skilled jobs provide.1

The skilled trades are not only crucial to a thriving, modern economy, they can be pathways to greater economic mobility, stable employment, and long-term financial security for millions of Americans and their families. Workers in infrastructure-related skilled trades earn above-average wages in the U.S. and often have access to employment benefits like retirement savings and health care – without requiring the cost of a four-year college degree.2

Through the Alliance, the companies aim to multiply their impact in three key areas:

Build the skilled trades pipeline by broadening access and increasing exposure to the trades for more Americans. By raising awareness and providing clear, accessible pathways into the trades, more people can transition into fields that offer greater stability, higher wages, and create long-term opportunities in their careers and economic impact for their communities. Scale evidence-based workforce development approaches such as investing in apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships programs that create opportunities to earn and learn on the job. These programs are vital options that can enable more American workers to gain critical new skills and economic mobility. The Alliance will also partner with Burning Glass and Jobs for the Future on a report to help measure gaps, track progress, and share best practices. Expand the partnership to like-minded industry, labor, education, and nonprofit organizations to reach more workers and communities across the country. This builds on the existing work we're already doing alongside labor unions, trade associations, and professional organizations across the construction and electrical sectors – institutions that have spent decades building the expertise, local relationships, and pipelines that turn standard jobs into lifelong careers.

Bayo Ogunlesi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Infrastructure Partners, a part of BlackRock, said, "Investment in America's infrastructure will help shape the country's long-term economic trajectory, but its success ultimately depends on the skilled workforce that brings these projects to life. Expanding that talent pipeline requires long-term commitment and partnership across sectors. BlackRock and GIP are proud to launch the Alliance for America's Skilled Trades to support the workers who will build, operate, and maintain the infrastructure that underpins America's future competitiveness."

Linda Hubbard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Carhartt, added, "For more than 137 years, Carhartt has proudly served the skilled men and women who build, repair, and keep America running. Through the Alliance for America's Skilled Trades, we're honored to work alongside like-minded organizations to raise awareness of the trades and open more pathways to meaningful careers that strengthen families, communities, and our economy."

Jim Farley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ford, said, "At Ford, we recognize the skilled trades workforce shortage is a national crisis but also a generational opportunity. Skilled trades are at the heart of what we call the Essential Economy, the 95 million Americans who build, move, and fix the things our country depends on every day. You see it across our own business, from the tens of thousands skilled tradespeople and technicians in our plants and dealerships to the millions of workers who rely on Ford Pro vehicles to do the jobs that keep our country running. These vital trades and industries form the backbone of the American economy, and their future is America's future. Ford's work is inseparable from America's, and we are honored to join these great companies who are also committed to securing our nation's future."

Ruth Porat, President and Chief Investment Officer of Alphabet and Google, said: "Building the physical infrastructure for America's future requires significantly increasing the pipeline of skilled tradespeople across the country – a challenge that can only be addressed with collective action. Google is proud to help launch the Alliance for America's Skilled Trades, expanding on our years of investment to both strengthen pathways to enduring opportunities in high-demand careers and increase economic opportunity for communities across the country – powered by collaboration across industry, civil society, and government."

Two and a half centuries ago, America's founders launched a great national experiment. That experiment succeeded beyond what anyone could have imagined—thanks in large part to the skilled workers who actually built the nation. Along the way, they turned hard work into lasting opportunity. By working together, the Alliance for America's Skilled Trades aims to make that dream a reality for a new generation.

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate

About Carhartt

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing durable products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities, and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services, including BlueCruise (ADAS) and security. The company offers freedom of choice through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles ("EVs") along with embedded software that defines always-on digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Ford employs about 169,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at fromtheroad.ford.com.

About Google

Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Google Cloud, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.

Media Contacts

BlackRock

Lauren Willis

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Carhartt

Vanessa McCutchen

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Ford Motor Company

Lori Arpin

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Google

Rebecca Rutkoff

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1 Steele, Kimberly. "Critical skilled trades shortage threatens $1T in economic losses." JLL, https://www.jll.com/en-us/newsroom/critical-skilled-trades-shortage-threatens-economic-losses 2 Lawson, Sandra. "Infrastructure and the opportunity in skilled trades." BlackRock, https://www.blackrock.com/corporate/insights/global-insights/infrastructure-and-skilled-trades

SOURCE CARHARTT