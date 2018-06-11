Carhartt Surprises Small Business Owners With Hand-Painted Signs For Father's Day

The businesses – Chesney Auto Salvage in Duluth, Minnesota; Dearborn Meat Market in Dearborn, Michigan; Dunlap's True Value Farm & Hardware in Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania; and Gritt's Farm in Buffalo, West Virginia – are all owned by fathers and grandfathers with the support of their sons, daughters, and grandchildren.

As part of its campaign to celebrate the #CarharttDad, Carhartt worked with local artists along with the owners' families to paint large signs depicting the name of the family business in a prominent space.

The following stories illustrate why each of these small businesses earned a well-deserved 'Thank you' from the brand hardworking Americans have counted on since 1889:

Chesney Auto Salvage: Jerry Chesney, a former barber, decided to chase his true passion for cars, and in 1965, he turned it into a business. His grandson Codie grew up in Chesney's salvage yard and returned to help his grandpa run the business – all forty acres and 8,000 cars of it – while embracing modern technology along the way. Watch the full story here: https://bit.ly/2JhcmiA

Dunlap's True Value Farm & Hardware: Tom Dunlap founded his hardware store in 1971, and today, he and his daughter Joyce run the store together. Tom starts each day farming his fields, then gets to work behind the counter, making sales, and repairing equipment. Joyce handles the finances, but no job's too small for her: she'd cut the grass out front if anyone asked her to. Watch the full story here: https://bit.ly/2JtZcSN

Dearborn Meat Market: Sam Saad, already a successful grocer, opened Dearborn Meat Market in 2007, serving locally sourced meat and poultry to hungry customers. His son Abe joined him shortly after, launching the business to the masses with the help of social media. Sam's Lebanese recipes are legendary in Dearborn, no small feat in a town where the Middle Eastern food scene is crowded. Watch the full story here: https://bit.ly/2svcJzF

Gritt's Farm: Robert Gritt, along with his sons Brad and Bobby, work on the farm in their little corner of West Virginia. Robert's grandpa, who worked tirelessly in a coal mine, purchased the family farm in 1927. Surviving as a modern small farm isn't easy, but the Gritts have done everything necessary – from running a traditional farm stand, to Community-Supported Agriculture, to farm-themed attractions – to remain in business. Watch the full story here: https://bit.ly/2LV9nhz

All these stories, additional videos and imagery from Carhartt's Father's Day celebration, and Carhartt's Father's Day gift guide can be found at Carhartt.com.

