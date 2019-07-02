CarHub Will Celebrate Its 16th Annual Anniversary Sale With More Than 1,300 Vehicles Discounted by Thousands of Dollars

TORONTO, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CarHub is announcing its 16th Annual Anniversary Sale, which will be held Thursday through Sunday, July 4-7 at all their locations, including North York Chrysler and Caledon Chrysler. The sale has gained much attention over the past few years, due to the heavy discounts. More than 1,300 new and used vehicles will be deeply discounted this year.

"We're looking forward to celebrating our annual anniversary sale, it's always exciting to see such a huge number of customers come from all over Ontario to purchase their next car at this sale," says Raham Laridashti, Managing Director of CarHub. "We make it easy to find and drive your perfect car, your way. Browse and buy hassle-free and test drive as many cars as you'd like, with no pressure to buy. CarHub offers the best value, easy financing and true peace of mind with fully backed-up cars and services."

The anniversary sale will offer extra valuable prizes with every vehicle purchased. Payments as low as $140 plus tax bi-weekly for brand new vehicles is available or up to $18,000 of MSRP in total discounts on select vehicles. There is also zero percent financing available for those who qualify. In addition, there will be free food, drinks, and toys for kids.

To learn more about CarHub and the sale including hours and directions to the dealerships, visit CarHub.ca.

CarHub Auto Group is based in the Toronto and GTA area of Ontario, Canada. Featuring franchised dealerships including Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, and Fiat, but has become well known for its massive Premium used vehicle inventory that includes every brand, haggle-free upfront prices, and hassle-free car buying experience. Modules from Audi, Lexus, BMW, Mercedes, and Range Rover can be found at much lower than market prices at any CaHub location. For more information, visit CarHub.ca.

