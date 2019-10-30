Caribbean CAGE LLC, An RLJ Majority-Owned Company, Has Become The Pre-Eminent Video Lottery ("VLT") And Video Gaming ("VGT") Terminal Operator In The Caribbean Community With Lottery and Gaming Operations in Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts, Nevis, Saint Lucia and Sint Maarten

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert L. Johnson, Founder of The RLJ Companies, and majority owner of Caribbean CAGE, stated "I'm pleased to announce that Caribbean CAGE has, over the years, established a positive and lasting relationship with Caribbean governments to provide a legal gaming system that has generated significant economic benefit to the government and created an engaging gaming experience for our customers throughout the Caribbean. Our company has made a strong commitment to be a partner in the future economic development of the Caribbean Community and as a U.S. based company, to send a signal to other U.S. companies that the Caribbean is open for business based on rule of law and attractive opportunities for global investment.

Johnson also stated, "Caribbean CAGE, under the leadership of its Chairman, CEO and co-founder, Robert B. Washington, has proven that CAGE has become both a good business investment and a good corporate citizen in the Caribbean Community."

Robert B. Washington stated, "the CAGE Companies have entered into new twenty-year exclusive contracts in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and Saint Lucia during the Third Quarter 2019." Washington also stated, "We are very pleased to have Antigua and Barbuda join with our other countries in the Caribbean Community. We believe our system, games and terminals are world-class and provide exciting games, legal compliance and attractive returns to our loyal players."

Mr. Washington continued: "We also look forward, during 2020, to deploying and operating new Sports Betting and Virtual Sports Betting systems and games on Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, St. Kitts, Nevis and Sint Maarten that will be geo-fenced and available on both Terminals ("Kiosks") and Mobile Apps for our players."

About The RLJ Companies

The RLJ Companies, founded by Robert L. Johnson, is an innovative business network that provides strategic investments in a diverse portfolio of companies. Within The RLJ Companies portfolio, Johnson owns or holds interests in businesses operating in a publicly traded hotel real estate investment trust; private equity; financial services; asset management; automobile dealerships; entertainment; and video lottery terminal (VLT) and sports betting and virtual sports gaming. The RLJ Companies is headquartered in Bethesda, MD. Prior to founding The RLJ Companies, Johnson was founder and chairman of Black Entertainment Television (BET). For more information visit: www.RLJcompanies.com. For media inquiries, contact: Michelle Curtis at press@rljcompanies.com or 301-280-7701.

About Caribbean CAGE LLC/CAGE Holding Company Cyprus Limited (the "CAGE Companies")

Caribbean CAGE LLC/CAGE Holding Company Cyprus Limited are gaming companies focused primarily on the installation, operation and management of video lottery and video gaming terminals, linked gaming systems and game content including Sports Betting and Virtual Sports games throughout the Caribbean and Latin America. Caribbean CAGE LLC/CAGE Holding Company Cyprus Limited were co-founded by Robert L. Johnson and Robert B. Washington in 2004 for the purpose of bringing superior VLT and Video Gaming Terminals, central computer systems and exciting, new downloadable game content to targeted Latin America and Caribbean countries with the goal of enhancing local economies and creating local entrepreneurial and employment opportunities. Caribbean CAGE LLC/CAGE Holding are also engaged in Sports Betting and Virtual Sports Games with Caribbean CAGE LLC headquartered in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands and CAGE Holding Company Cyprus Limited is based in Cyprus with offices and operations in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, the Dominican Republic, St. Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, Sint Maarten and Puerto Rico. For media inquiries, contact: Janet Davila at jdavila@caribbeancage.com or 787-758-8650.

