Caribbean Data Center Market Investment Report 2022-2027 Featuring Air Link Communications, Belize Network Information Centre, Blue NAP Americas, Brac Informatics Centre, Digicel, Epic.io, & Oxygen

This report analyses the Caribbean data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The Caribbean market is witnessing more on-premises data center investment than colocation and hyperscale data centers. The Caribbean data center market is growing with strong economic factors, government support, digitalization, technology penetration, and connectivity with major global markets.

Various Caribbean country governments are supporting digitalization in Jamaica, Cayman Island, and the Bahamas to attract more investment. For instance, Jamaica partnered with the European Union (EU) in 2021-2027, which aims to support Jamaica's goal of a digital economy and society.

In the Caribbean region, Panama, Jamaica, Cayman Islands, Bermuda, and Aruba are some of the countries working towards generating electricity from renewable energy sources. For instance, Bermuda's Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) will lead to 85% of electricity from renewable energy sources by 2035.

Cloud service providers partner with local companies to provide cloud services in the region. For instance, in April 2021, Millicom (Tigo) partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide AWS cloud-based services through its multi-Cloud managed services in Panama.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE CARIBBEAN DATA CENTER MARKET

Bahamas, Panama, Jamaica, and Cayman Island are some major countries witnessing investments from various data center operators due to different national development schemes. For instance, the Bahamas government announced National Development Plan Vision 2040 to improve investments and guide government decisions to attract investments in the country in the coming 25 years.

The Caribbean Free Trade Association (CARIFTA) aims to strengthen the region's economy. Also, the governments of various countries are establishing special economic zones to attract investments in the region. Panama's government also has established free economic zones such as the Colon free trade zone and Pacifico special economic zone that will offer space for industrial development with benefits such as tax exemptions. Also, it will attract investment from the US.

Government steps such as personal data protection law established in the Bahamas, Panama, and the Cayman Islands have strengthened the Caribbean data center market. For instance, in May 2021, the Panama Personal Data Protection Rule was enacted, which will regulate data protection and privacy in the country.

Factors such as the adoption of cloud computing and advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, artificial intelligence, and government support for data centers are driving the data center market in the Caribbean region.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Caribbean colocation market revenue.

colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data center investment in the Caribbean by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across countries in the region.

During the forecast period, a detailed study of the existing Caribbean data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Caribbean data center market size.

data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the data center market size. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the Caribbean

Facilities Covered (Existing): 15

Coverage: 4 Countries

Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in the Caribbean

Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

Retail and Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation Market

The Caribbean data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The Caribbean data center market has several local and global colocation providers operating across different countries. Major colocation providers include KIO Networks, Telecom Italia Sparkle, Air Link Communications, Blue NAP Americas, and Oxygen.

data center market has several local and global colocation providers operating across different countries. Major colocation providers include KIO Networks, Telecom Italia Sparkle, Air Link Communications, Blue NAP Americas, and Oxygen. KIO Networks operates two data center facilities in the Caribbean region in Panama and the Dominican Republic . Additionally, In August 2021 , Telecom Italia Sparkle opened its Panama data center facility in Panama City, which hosts around 600 cabinets with an IT load of around 5 MW.

region in and the . Additionally, In , Telecom Italia Sparkle opened its data center facility in Panama City, which hosts around 600 cabinets with an IT load of around 5 MW. Curacao Technology Exchange (CTEX) has developed a data center campus that consists of four data center facilities. This investment is reshaping the Caribbean and Latin American region's connectivity with other countries, digitalization, and value in the global digital economy.

and Latin American region's connectivity with other countries, digitalization, and value in the global digital economy. The Caribbean data center market is dominated by local construction contractors, including Civil Engineering Caribbean, Dusron Bouwbedrijf, Habibe & Maia Architects, and Informatics Engineering Services. For instance, Informatics Engineering Services is involved in developing a data center in Trinidad and Tobago , in which Digicel colocated its services in the first phase of the facility.

data center market is dominated by local construction contractors, including Civil Engineering Caribbean, Dusron Bouwbedrijf, Habibe & Maia Architects, and Informatics Engineering Services. For instance, Informatics Engineering Services is involved in developing a data center in , in which Digicel colocated its services in the first phase of the facility. In terms of IT infrastructure, the market is dominated by global vendors such as Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), IBM, and Lenovo. For instance, Blue NAP Americas' Caribbean data center facility is equipped with technologies such as cloud solutions run on VCE's VblockTM infrastructure and supported by EMC, VMware, Cisco Systems, and Intel.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region(Area and Power Capacity)

Bahamas

Jamaica

Panama

Cayman Island

Other Countries

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region(Area and Power Capacity)

The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Bahamas

Jamaica

Panama

Cayman Island

Other Countries

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Major Vendors

IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

IBM

Lenovo

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTORS & SUB-CONTRACTORS

Civil Engineering Caribbean

Dusron Bouwbedrijf

Habibe & Maia Architects

Informatics Engineering Services

Pergravis

SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

ABB

AST Modular

Cummins

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Schneider Electric

Vertiv Group

DATA CENTER INVESTORS

Air Link Communications

Belize Network Information Centre

Blue NAP Americas

Brac Informatics Centre (BIC)

Digicel Group

Epic.io

Oxygen

