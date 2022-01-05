Caribbean Facility Finds Consistent Success Using Ibogaine for Anxiety and Trauma Treatment

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trauma has been shown to be an underlying cause of many of contemporary society's ailments, from anxiety to executive burnout, to substance abuse, and beyond. In the past 10 years, the team at David Dardashti's treatment center have been studying the science of trauma, and have developed a clear focus that treats the roots of trauma, and subsequently, many other pathologies and conditions.

The center promotes holistic health, and has shown to provide remarkable results for executive burnout, anxiety, trauma, and more. Treatment Center in Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Today, their all-inclusive treatments are sought after by hundreds of clients per month, who visit their center in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, and emerge with a new lease on live, and a new understanding of their trauma, how to move forward, and the freedom from habits and behaviors that were hindering them.

"After over 10 years of treating individuals on a range of symptoms, we are deeply moved by the results we are seeing with our in-house combination of therapy and natural treatments to reach the root of trauma," said founder and CEO David Dardashti. "We are continuing to show people considering the treatment, that what we do is not 'too good to be true', but far from it."

The philosophy of the center, also known as Impulse by David Dardashti, is based on a series of core tenets:

The body's immune system has amazing healing capabilities, the sophistication of which has yet to be replicated by science.

The subconscious holds a record of all our traumas, capabilities & memories.

There are many differences between the functions of the conscious and subconscious mind.

It is natural for individuals to repress and archive experiences over the course of one's life.

The body executes trillions of processes every second.

The conscious mind is only aware of a small fraction of the processes happening in your body and brain at any given moment.

Based on these facts, David and his team have developed a carefully-executed series of treatments, combining traditional therapy with tools such as ibogaine, both in microdose and full doses, to unlock the immune system's own healing processes.

In recent years, ibogaine has gained fame for its effectiveness on treating substance abuse such as severe opiate addiction, David and his team have gone far beyond this application and have developed successful protocols for treating things such as executive burnout, Alzheimer's and diabetes.

Publicly-available research, and the Impulse Center's long-standing history both affirm: Ibogaine Hydrochloride helps people gain an introspective experience on their past, and helps unlock the subconscious information, so that it can be properly processed. In doing so, people are able to understand how the events in their lives have contributed to their present situation.

From there, David and his team incorporate techniques such as sound healing, connection with nature, as well as traditional therapy, to help guests emerge from treatment rejuvenated. The testimonials are clear, and successfully-treated clients range from all walks of life.

"This clinic helped save my life," says Whitney, one of David's thousands of clients. "I had no idea where my life was going until I received treatment. I would recommend this treatment to anyone struggling with addiction and trauma, and David's facility was better than the many rehabs I had been to."

Individuals who are considering treatment are encouraged to reach out by phone for a brief consultation that can determine whether the Impulse Center is right for their needs. This applies to anyone suffering from severe anxiety, executive burnout, PTSS, diabetes, Alzheimers, and substance abuse.

"Trauma is the result of past experiences that leave a person struggling to access suppressed memories, like an incomplete picture. The mind tried and tried to complete it, but can't access all the information required," explains David. "The most effective means for a person to deal with trauma is to internalize and relive the events in the past. We employ a proprietary technique that activates and accesses the subconscious history of trauma, and allows people to see the full picture of their past suffering

About David Dardashti

David Dardashti is a researcher, scholar and holistic healer, with over 30 years studying natural treatments, therapeutic practices and Kabbalah and philosophy. He has leveraged his great success as a Miami commercial real estate developer into his passion for helping others with his treatment center in Playa del Carmen Mexico and his popular YouTube channel.

About Impulse by David Dardashti

A treatment center in the Mexican Caribbean, Impulse by David Dardashti applies holistic and natural healing methods to rid people of chronic suffering, anxiety, trauma, and host of other conditions. Backed by over a decade of success, the facility continues to innovate and develop protocols for using traditional therapy and ibogaine treatments to stimulate and awaken the healing power of the human body.

