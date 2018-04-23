Caribbean IVF clinic to host a fertility conference in Miami

Dr. Juliet Skinner, Medical Director at BFC said, "Infertility affects 6.1 million American couples, which equates to approximately 10% of American couples of childbearing age. Often fertility treatments are not covered by US health insurance plans, so many couples find they have to self-fund treatment. This has led to a sharp increase in the number of patients we are treating from the USA. By holding the conference we hope to meet prospective patients and make them feel more comfortable with the thought of travelling for treatment."

BFC has seen an incredible 150% rise in USA patients over the last 4 years, and are predicting that 2018 will see 45% of their patient IVF cycles will be for USA couples.

The conference entitled "IVF - Achieving Maximum Success" describes the IVF experience in Barbados, where US couples combine IVF treatment with a relaxing vacation. BFC believes this combination contributes to their outstanding success rates - currently 67% on women under 35, which compares to a national average of only 42% in the USA.

Anna Hosford, Clinic Director at BFC added, "We have worked hard to establish our clinic as a leader in the field of reproductive medicine, ensuring our patients receive individualized world-class treatment."

Another element that many infertility patients have to consider is cost, and BFC makes an attractive option for couples with a full IVF cycle costing as little as $6000USD, which is considerably lower than IVF treatment in the USA.

One Florida patient, who had successful IVF at Barbados Fertility Centre said, "We initially searched outside the US due to the overwhelming cost of IVF. The cost for one treatment in the US was close to my yearly salary, and therefore not affordable. We did not want to give up on our dreams of having children so we started researching IVF abroad when we came across BFC. After seeing the affordability and same success rates as the US, we then scheduled our free consultation with Dr. Skinner. The clinic we went to in the US made us feel like we were just a number and had no real personal connection to our case. Just one conversation with Dr. Skinner proved we were not a number to BFC, we were just regular people in need of some help. Not only was it now affordable, we found a clinic that treated us more like a family member lending support in whatever ways we needed it. Our beautiful son is now 8 months old and our lives are complete."

The conference is free to attend and takes place between 9am-12.30pm, on Saturday 5th of May at the James L. Knight Center, Miami. There will be presentations from Dr. Juliet Skinner, Dr. Roberta Corona, Anna Hosford and previous BFC patients from the USA, who made the decision to travel to Barbados for their IVF treatment. There will be plenty of opportunities to ask questions both within the sessions and during the meet & greet with the medical team.

Dr. Corona, IVF Physician at Barbados Fertility Center ended by saying, "We are really excited to be holding this conference in Miami. We are looking forward to meeting the many US patients that feel they are out of options to conceive. Excellent care doesn't need to be out of reach and since we opened in 2002, we have proved to be an excellent alternative for affordable successful treatment."

Please go to http://www.MeetBFC.com to register, as places are limited. For more information on the work of Barbados Fertility Centre, please visit http://www.barbadosivf.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caribbean-ivf-clinic-to-host-a-fertility-conference-in-miami-300634552.html

SOURCE Barbados Fertility Centre

Related Links

http://www.barbadosivf.com

