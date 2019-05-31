Caribbean Sol Sunscreen Starts Movement to #ChooseMineralsNotChemicals in Honor of World Reef Day and World Oceans Day This June

ORLANDO, Fla., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the month of June, Caribbean Sol is urging consumers to save the world's reefs and oceans by taking a hard look at their sunscreen labels. Consumers who post a picture of their chemical-based sunscreen on social media using #ChooseMineralsNotChemicals will be given the opportunity to trade up with a FREE Caribbean Sol 30 SPF 2 oz. travel bottle and a 30-percent-off coupon code for a future purchase on Caribbean-Sol.com.

Trade up chemical-filled sunscreens with Caribbean Sol

The chemicals found in "other" sunscreens are wreaking havoc on the world's ecosystem by bleaching reefs and ultimately killing ocean wildlife. Parts of the United States and other countries have already banned the use of certain sunscreens containing chemicals in Florida, Hawaii, Aruba, Bonaire, Palau and parts of Mexico, and the list will continue to grow.

Caribbean Sol spokesperson Brooke Strasser asks the question: "If these chemicals are destroying our reefs, what are they doing to our bodies?" According to a study published in the Medical Journal JAMA on May 6, 2019, there are numerous harmful chemicals in sunscreens, but the two main culprits are Octinoxate and Oxybenzone. Both chemicals are severely damaging to human bodies — the toxic substances absorb through the skin and can be found in blood, urine and breast milk, disrupting hormones. They can lead to developmental and reproductive toxicity and also cell damage, resulting in skin cancer.

#ChooseMineralsNotChemicals — By using this hashtag and posting a photo of chemical-filled sunscreen on social media, the first 100 participants will receive a FREE 2 oz. travel bottle of 30 SPF from Caribbean Sol and a 30-percent-off coupon code for a future purchase on Caribbean-Sol.com.

Caribbean Sol is a family-owned company with over 30 years of experience in the industry. The goal of this program is to encourage people to introduce themselves and their family to Caribbean Sol's natural, chemical-free sunscreen that will protect their skin and the world's precious environment.

