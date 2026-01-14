CaribbeanHouseHunt.com Releases First Independent Real Estate Market Report for Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CaribbeanHouseHunt.com, Curaçao's largest independent real estate platform, today released the island's first comprehensive, data-driven market overview analyzing over 800 active property listings. The report, powered by proprietary AI technology that scans 45+ realtor websites daily, provides unprecedented transparency into Curaçao's real estate market with insights previously unavailable to buyers and investors.

The market report reveals detailed pricing trends across neighborhoods, analyzing median home prices, cost per square meter, and luxury amenities like swimming pools. Key findings show that typical homes on Curaçao cost XCG 1.16 million, with significant price variations between areas like Emmastad (XCG 3,048/m²) and premium communities like Blue Bay (XCG 8,500/m²). The analysis includes data on all 45+ realtors operating on the island, their market share, and active listing inventory.

The platform solves a longstanding problem in Curaçao's real estate market: fragmentation. Before CaribbeanHouseHunt.com, buyers faced the daunting task of manually checking 45+ different realtor websites, often taking days to compile a complete picture of available properties. Now, that entire market overview is accessible in seconds through a single, mobile-optimized interface, completely free, with no registration required.

CaribbeanHouseHunt.com is Curaçao's most comprehensive independent real estate platform, featuring 1,600+ properties from 45+ realtors aggregated on a single interactive map. Launched by the software development team behind Tom's Planner, the platform uses proprietary AI technology to scan and update listings daily—providing the 'Funda experience' Caribbean buyers have been missing. Unlike traditional aggregators, CaribbeanHouseHunt operates completely independently, charging no commissions and accepting no paid placements. With twice the inventory of competing platforms and mobile-optimized search tools, CaribbeanHouseHunt.com has become the starting point for serious property searches in Curaçao.

"Curaçao deserves transparent, independent market data," said Thomas, founder of CaribbeanHouseHunt.com. "We've built the most complete and easy-to-use overview of all real estate on Curaçao, and this market report demonstrates our commitment to bringing data-driven insights to the Caribbean."

The complete market report and all 1,600+ real estate listings are available free at https://caribbeanhousehunt.com/curacao/marketoverview-buy/.

