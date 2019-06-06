CaribbeanLens International Film & Arts Festival Honors Martinique Native and Famous Filmmaker Euzhan Palcy during Euzhan Palcy Week June 10-14, 2019

Born in Martinique and an avid student of literature, theater, art and film, Euzhan Palcy is a pioneering film director, writer and producer, and "Sugar Cane Alley" was her breakthrough feature film, a portrait of native life in Martinique under French colonial rule in the 1930s. Released to great acclaim in 1983, it won a 1984 César Award (the French equivalent of an Academy Award) for Best First Feature Film, a first for a woman and for a black director, and more than a dozen other international prizes, including the Silver Lion (Best First Film) and Best Lead Actress awards at the 1983 Venice Film Festival, more firsts for a black director.

In fact, Palcy has achieved a great many firsts in her storied career, perhaps most notably as the first black female director of a film produced by a major Hollywood studio (MGM). The film, "A Dry White Season," explores the injustice and exploitation of apartheid in South Africa. At great risk to Palcy's life, it was partially filmed undercover in apartheid Soweto. The cast includes Donald Sutherland, Susan Sarandon and even Marlon Brando, whom Palcy coaxed out of retirement and directed to a 1990 Best Supporting Actor nomination. This made Palcy the only woman filmmaker ever to direct Brando and the first black director (now joined by Spike Lee) to guide an actor to an Oscar nod.

Although "A Dry White Season" was banned in South Africa, it earned Palcy a devoted international following, and the 30th anniversary of the movie's release will be commemorated at CaribbeanLens with a showing on June 13, also at Grauman's Egyptian Theater and proceeded by a Q&A with Palcy.

Euzhan Palcy Week will close with the screening of her third feature film "Simeon" on June 14 at the Writer's Guild Theater. Hailed by The Los Angeles Times as "one of the sunniest and most charming ghost stories ever told" Palcy's lively and colorful Caribbean musical comedy fairytale literally had audiences dancing in the aisles.

Palcy has guided many other notable and lauded projects, most of which focus on history and social justice, and have earned her numerous peer and political tributes – not least the French Legion of Honor – as an iconic humanitarian and cinematographer.

"Euzhan Palcy is a shining example of the creative and dynamic spirit of Martinique and its people," states Karine Mousseau, Martinique Tourism Commissioner. "We're thrilled to see her receive such well-deserved recognition. Congratulations as well to the Caribbean Heritage Organization for putting together this remarkable event where the Caribbean gets its due place."

