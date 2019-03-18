Caribe Hilton To Debut New Multi-Million Dollar Look

Just in time for summer, the iconic beach resort is coming back stronger than ever with a top-to-bottom makeover inclusive of contemporary guest room and suite renovations; reimagined F&B concepts; fitness center, spa, tennis center and landscaping re-designs; and 65,000 square feet of versatile indoor and outdoor event space modernization. Distinguished for being a landmark and pioneer of hospitality in Puerto Rico, Caribe Hilton has been home to many innovations and industry firsts including being the first-ever hotel operated by Hilton outside of the continental United States and being named the birthplace of the piña colada.

"The opening of Caribe Hilton in 1949 was a genesis of tourism that introduced travelers to the island of Puerto Rico and the Caribbean," said Danny Hughes, Executive Vice President and President for the Americas, Hilton. "The revitalization of this emblematic property is a continuation of that genesis, inspiring much anticipation and pride among the Hilton family, locals, guests and all who have an enduring affinity for this cherished San Juan hotel."

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., which owns Caribe Hilton, enlisted P3 Design Collective, a forward thinking and innovative design firm based in Virginia, to design the renowned resort in its new incarnation. Boasting touches inspired by 'the island of enchantment,' Caribe Hilton's reinvigorated look is deeply influenced by the vibrant culture, lively colors and rich history of San Juan, while complemented by the warmth and charm of the locals that call it home.

"We are thrilled to re-introduce the iconic Caribe Hilton to guests and locals alike," said Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Park Hotels & Resorts. "We have worked tirelessly to restore, reimagine and enhance the hotel, and we are confident that the finished product is worthy of the hotel's legendary history."

From infusing elements of design that elevate how guests enjoy its unique location on a secluded beach to raising the bar at its eight culinary outlets, the newly revived resort is redefining the way travelers vacation in Puerto Rico.

"We are as determined as ever to reimagine the guest experience at Caribe Hilton and are eager to introduce Puerto Rico's new Icon of Hospitality," said Pablo Torres, general manager, Caribe Hilton. "We have had the pleasure of creating milestone memories for our local and international guests for nearly 70 years, and now we are ready to welcome travelers and our island family to create new ones."

To make reservations or for more information, please call +1 787 721 0303 or visit http://www.caribehilton.com.

