Caribou Coffee Brings a Taste of the Apple Orchard to its New Fall Menu

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caribou Coffee, a premium coffeehouse known for industry-leading innovation and signature handcrafted beverages, is excited to announce a fresh approach to its fall menu. This year's offerings feature a variety of Honeycrisp apple drinks. Starting Thursday, August 29, guests can choose from an extensive menu of 23 different Honeycrisp apple and pumpkin beverages.

"We're thrilled to offer our guests an extensive fall menu that celebrates the flavors of the fall season," said Matt Reiter, senior vice president of product and procurement at Caribou Coffee. "The addition of our new Honeycrisp apple drinks perfectly complements our beloved offering of handcrafted pumpkin beverages. With options like the Honeycrisp Apple Caramel High Rise® and Pumpkin Espresso Shaker, our new fall menu delivers an authentic taste of the season, no matter which flavor our guests prefer."

Caribou Coffee is dedicated to serving customers quality products that they can feel good about even when indulging in seasonal offerings. Like all handcrafted beverages at Caribou, each drink on the fall menu is crafted with only premium ingredients like real Honeycrisp apple and pumpkin sauce, without any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives.

Caribou Coffee's fall menu includes:

Honeycrisp Apple Caramel Espresso Shaker - Caramel sauce, real Honeycrisp apple and fresh espresso shaken with ice and topped with a splash of oatmilk.

- Caramel sauce, real Honeycrisp apple and fresh espresso shaken with ice and topped with a splash of oatmilk. Honeycrisp Apple Caramel High Rise® (also available iced) - Real Honeycrisp apple and espresso combined with steamed milk; topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

- Real Honeycrisp apple and espresso combined with steamed milk; topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle. Honeycrisp Apple Energy Drink (also available in original or lemonade flavor) - A sparkling energy drink with flavors of real Honeycrisp apple.

- A sparkling energy drink with flavors of real Honeycrisp apple. Honeycrisp Apple Caramel Oatmilk Steamer - Real Honeycrisp apple combined with steamed oatmilk; topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

- Real Honeycrisp apple combined with steamed oatmilk; topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle. Honeycrisp Apple Nitro High Rise - Nitro cold press with milk, caramel sauce and real Honeycrisp apple; topped with espresso whipped cream.

- Nitro cold press with milk, caramel sauce and real Honeycrisp apple; topped with espresso whipped cream. Honeycrisp Apple Caramel High Rise Caribou Cooler® - Coffee blended with ice, caramel sauce and real Honeycrisp apple; topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

- Coffee blended with ice, caramel sauce and real Honeycrisp apple; topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle. Pumpkin Espresso Shaker - Real pumpkin sauce and fresh espresso shaken with ice and topped with a splash of oatmilk.

- Real pumpkin sauce and fresh espresso shaken with ice and topped with a splash of oatmilk. Pumpkin Latte (also available iced or nitro) - Real pumpkin sauce with espresso and steamed milk; topped with ground nutmeg.

- Real pumpkin sauce with espresso and steamed milk; topped with ground nutmeg. Pumpkin White Mocha ( also available iced, blended or nitro) - White chocolate melted into steamed milk and combined with espresso and real pumpkin sauce; topped with whipped cream and white chocolate chips.

- White chocolate melted into steamed milk and combined with espresso and real pumpkin sauce; topped with whipped cream and white chocolate chips. Pumpkin Iced Crafted Press (also available hot or blended) - Cold-brewed coffee with a splash of milk, real sugar, and a hint of real pumpkin sauce.

- Cold-brewed coffee with a splash of milk, real sugar, and a hint of real pumpkin sauce. Pumpkin Cooler - Coffee blended with ice and real pumpkin sauce; topped with whipped cream and ground nutmeg.

- Coffee blended with ice and real pumpkin sauce; topped with whipped cream and ground nutmeg. Pumpkin Chai (also available iced or blended) - Chai tea latte made with real pumpkin sauce; topped with ground nutmeg.

In addition to the line-up of fall beverages, guests can indulge in comforting seasonal treats.

Apple Cinnamon Pastry - Dense and sweet pastry filled with apple cinnamon filling.

- Dense and sweet pastry filled with apple cinnamon filling. Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin - Made with real pumpkin, filled with cream cheese frosting, and dusted with cinnamon sugar.

- Made with real pumpkin, filled with cream cheese frosting, and dusted with cinnamon sugar. Eggs Benedict Sandwich - Canadian bacon, cheesy hollandaise sauce, cage free egg on an English muffin.

Caribou Perks® members have various options to order and pick up their favorite fall drinks, including ordering and paying ahead through the Caribou Coffee app to earn points for in-store, drive-thru, curbside pickup, and the newly launched delivery option. Caribou Perks members who order ahead on the Caribou Coffee app can also benefit by getting non-dairy milk customizations options for no additional charge. The mobile app allows guests to save favorite customizable drinks and frequently visited stores, share rewards with friends, and redeem points or rewards online and in the coffeehouse. Joining Caribou Perks loyalty reward program is free and easy. To enroll in Caribou Perks, guests can visit www.cariboucoffee.com/caribou-perks or text "Perks" to 763-CARIBOU.

With over 800 coffeehouses in 11 countries, Caribou has made significant progress in its retail expansion plan through company-owned development as well as its previously announced franchise program that should double domestic locations in the coming years. The Midwest-based brand has celebrated several recent openings in new and existing markets through both company and franchisee-owned development, opening coffeehouses in Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio, Iowa, North Dakota, Wisconsin, and Minnesota in the last year.

About Caribou Coffee®

Caribou Coffee provides high-quality, handcrafted coffee-forward beverages and craveable food options in more than 800 coffeehouses worldwide. Known for a commitment to sustainable practices and making a difference, Caribou Coffee serves 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee beans and crafts each menu item with the purpose to create day-making experiences. This passion for premium is also why Caribou Coffee makes every handcrafted beverage with only high-quality ingredients, like real chocolate chips, and no artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners or preservatives.

Caribou Coffee has 333 company-owned, 142 non-traditional and 338 franchise locations in 11 countries, as of June 25, 2024. Caribou Coffee is part of a portfolio of complementary brands bound by common values, Panera Brands, comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels.

To learn more about Caribou Coffee, visit CaribouCoffee.com and follow the coffeehouse on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X or LinkedIn. Sign up for Caribou Coffee's loyalty program, Caribou Perks®, at cariboucoffee.com/perks or text "Perks" to 762-CARIBOU.

