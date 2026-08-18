Caribou Coffee® invites guests to fall for their favorites with the unveiling of its limited-time seasonal menu

Returning pumpkin and Honeycrisp apple classics join new innovations including Honeycrisp Cold Foam and a Frozen Caramel Apple beverage

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall flavors have arrived at Caribou Coffee® as they welcome back one of their most anticipated menu launches of the year. The premium coffeehouse brand is excited to announce its official fall menu lineup featuring returning pumpkin and Honeycrisp apple fan-favorites joined by new seasonal innovations.

Launching Thursday, Aug. 20 at participating locations nationwide, the limited-time menu celebrates the comforts of the season through an expansive assortment of beverages, food offerings, packaged coffee and seasonal merchandise.

Caribou Coffee 2026 Fall Menu

The fall menu features the iconic flavors of pumpkin and Honeycrisp apple across a variety of go-to classics that have become part of many guests' seasonal traditions. For those looking to branch out from their go-to fall beverages, Caribou has introduced new items to the menu including Honeycrisp Cold Foam, perfect on an Iced Caramel Latte but can be added to any beverage for a touch of orchard-inspired sweetness, as well as a coffeeless Frozen Caramel Apple beverage that is a cool and creamy twist on a nostalgic fall treat.

"Every fall, we look forward to welcoming guests back with flavors that feel familiar while giving them something new to discover," said Carrie Sazama, Director of Product, Caribou Coffee. "Alongside the return of the pumpkin beverages guests know and love, we continued to build on the success of Honeycrisp apple by introducing new ways to experience it across both coffee and non-coffee offerings.The result is a menu that gives guests even more ways to make Caribou part of their favorite fall traditions."

Pumpkin favorites worth coming back for:

Pumpkin White Mocha : White chocolate melted into steamed milk and combined with espresso and real pumpkin; topped with whipped cream and white chocolate chips. Available hot or iced.

: White chocolate melted into steamed milk and combined with espresso and real pumpkin; topped with whipped cream and white chocolate chips. Available hot or iced. Pumpkin Espresso Shaker : Real pumpkin and fresh espresso shaken with ice and topped with a splash of oatmilk.

: Real pumpkin and fresh espresso shaken with ice and topped with a splash of oatmilk. Iced White Mocha with Pumpkin Cold Foam : White chocolate, espresso and milk served over ice and topped with pumpkin cold foam made with real pumpkin puree.

: White chocolate, espresso and milk served over ice and topped with pumpkin cold foam made with real pumpkin puree. Pumpkin Latte : Real pumpkin with espresso and steamed milk; topped with ground nutmeg and served hot or over ice.

: Real pumpkin with espresso and steamed milk; topped with ground nutmeg and served hot or over ice. Pumpkin Crafted Cold Brew ( formerly Pumpkin Crafted Press) : Cold-brewed coffee served over ice with a splash of milk, real sugar and a hint of real pumpkin. Also available blended or hot.

: Cold-brewed coffee served over ice with a splash of milk, real sugar and a hint of real pumpkin. Also available blended or hot. Pumpkin Chai Latte : Chai tea latte made with real pumpkin and topped with ground nutmeg, served hot or over ice.

: Chai tea latte made with real pumpkin and topped with ground nutmeg, served hot or over ice. Pumpkin Caribou Cooler® Blended Beverage: Coffee blended with ice and real pumpkin; topped with whipped cream.

A taste of the orchard with Honeycrisp apple beverages:

Iced Caramel Latte with Honeycrisp Cold Foam (NEW) : Caramel, espresso and milk served over ice and topped with Honeycrisp apple cold foam.

: Caramel, espresso and milk served over ice and topped with Honeycrisp apple cold foam. Frozen Caramel Apple (NEW) : Real caramel and Honeycrisp apple blended with ice, half-and-half and Caribou's signature shake mix; topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

: Real caramel and Honeycrisp apple blended with ice, half-and-half and Caribou's signature shake mix; topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle. Honeycrisp Apple Caramel Espresso Shaker: Real caramel sauce, Honeycrisp apple and fresh espresso shaken with ice and topped with a splash of oatmilk.

Real caramel sauce, Honeycrisp apple and fresh espresso shaken with ice and topped with a splash of oatmilk. Honeycrisp Apple Caramel High Rise ® Latte: Real caramel sauce, Honeycrisp apple and espresso combined with steamed milk and topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle. Enjoy it hot or iced.

Real caramel sauce, Honeycrisp apple and espresso combined with steamed milk and topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle. Enjoy it hot or iced. Honeycrisp Apple Energy : A sparkling energy drink featuring flavors of Honeycrisp apple, available in original or lemonade varieties.

: A sparkling energy drink featuring flavors of Honeycrisp apple, available in original or lemonade varieties. Honeycrisp Apple Caramel High Rise ® Caribou Cooler ® Blended Beverage : Coffee blended with ice, real caramel sauce and Honeycrisp apple; topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

: Coffee blended with ice, real caramel sauce and Honeycrisp apple; topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle. Honeycrisp Apple Caramel Oatmilk Steamer: Real caramel and Honeycrisp apple combined with steamed oatmilk and finished with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

Real caramel and Honeycrisp apple combined with steamed oatmilk and finished with whipped cream and caramel drizzle. Honeycrisp Apple Nitro High Rise: Nitro cold brew combined with milk, real caramel sauce and Honeycrisp apple; topped with espresso whipped cream.

Sweet and savory pairings for every sip

French Toast Sandwich : A sweet-and-savory breakfast sandwich layered with fluffy cage-free scrambled eggs, savory sausage, cheddar cheese and cream cheese nestled between slices of golden French toast bread.

: A sweet-and-savory breakfast sandwich layered with fluffy cage-free scrambled eggs, savory sausage, cheddar cheese and cream cheese nestled between slices of golden French toast bread. Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin : A cozy bakery treat featuring real pumpkin, a creamy center of sweet cream cheese frosting and a finishing touch of cinnamon sugar.

: A cozy bakery treat featuring real pumpkin, a creamy center of sweet cream cheese frosting and a finishing touch of cinnamon sugar. Apple Cinnamon Pastry: A flaky, buttery pastry filled with a warm Honeycrisp apple cinnamon filling.

Packaged coffee and seasonal merchandise

The fall season also brings the return of limited-time packaged coffee and a collection of autumn-inspired merchandise. Guests can enjoy Guatemala Single Origin packaged coffee, featuring notes of raspberry, cola and vanilla, alongside seasonal drinkware and merchandise designed to celebrate the flavors and colors of fall.

Guests can order seasonal beverages, food offerings and merchandise in multiple ways, including in-store, at the drive-thru and through the Caribou Coffee app for pickup or delivery. To make every Caribou visit even more rewarding, guests can join Caribou Perks®, where members earn points on eligible purchases year-round and redeem them for rewards including free beverages and food items. To join, visit cariboucoffee.com/caribou-perks or text "Perks" to 762-CARIBOU.

For more information on Caribou Coffee and their new menu lineup, visit CaribouCoffee.com.

About Caribou Coffee®

Caribou Coffee serves high-quality handcrafted beverages and crave-worthy food in more than 800 coffeehouses worldwide. Since opening our first location in 1992, we've been committed to building personal connections in every experience. This desire drives our dedication to supporting our communities and crafting menu items with premium ingredients like specialty-grade coffee and real chocolate chips in our handcrafted beverages. Focused on smart growth, we operate and franchise coffeehouses across 11 countries, with the purpose of creating day-making experiences that spark a chain reaction of good.

Caribou Coffee is part of Panera Brands, alongside Panera Bread® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. To learn more, visit cariboucoffee.com, follow Caribou Coffee on social media, or download the Caribou Coffee app to join Caribou Perks and start earning rewards.

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SOURCE Caribou Coffee