Caribou Coffee® launches new Everyday Value Menu featuring coffeehouse favorites $4 and under

The Everyday Value Menu, available starting Thursday, May 7, is the latest step in Caribou's ongoing commitment to deliver value for guests

MINNEAPOLIS, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caribou Coffee®, the premium coffeehouse known for its handcrafted beverages made with real ingredients, is rolling out a new value menu at participating locations nationwide.

Available beginning Thursday, May 7, the Caribou Everyday Value Menu offers an even easier way for guests to enjoy their go-to coffeehouse favorites and build their daily coffee routines with the exceptional quality products, barista craftsmanship and welcoming experience that Caribou Coffee is known for.

Caribou Coffee Everyday Value Menu

The Everyday Value Menu features a curated lineup of Caribou classics now offered at prices starting at $2. Guests will be able to enjoy signature items such as a small, specialty-grade brewed coffee, streusel-topped Blueberry Muffin and Caribou's Cold Press, its version of cold-brewed coffee. The value menu also introduces a new savory option – a Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, featuring crispy bacon, cage-free scrambled egg patty and melted cheddar cheese layered on a toasted English muffin for $4.

"For many of our guests, their daily coffee ritual is a meaningful part of their day, and we know how much it matters that it delivers on quality, convenience and value," said Matt Reiter, Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer for Caribou. "At Caribou, we're committed to creating a consistent, high-quality experience every time someone walks into one of our coffeehouses, with a range of options that fit into their day. The Everyday Value Menu expands the ways we do that and creates even more flexibility and value for guests."

Caribou's Everyday Value Menu includes*:

$2 small brewed coffee: A rotating selection of regular and seasonal coffees, brewed every hour to ensure maximum freshness

$3 Blueberry Muffin: A fluffy muffin, loaded with blueberries and topped with streusel

$3.50 small Cold Press coffee: Caribou's cold brew coffee served over ice

$4 Bacon Breakfast Sandwich (NEW): Crispy bacon, cage-free scrambled egg patty and melted cheddar cheese layered on a toasted English muffin

The Everyday Value Menu marks another step for Caribou as they continue to expand their value offerings such as non-dairy customization at no extra charge and the Caribou Perks® loyalty program which allows guests to earn points with every Caribou purchase that are redeemable for free handcrafted beverages, bakery items and more.

Guests can order items from the Everyday Value Menu multiple ways, including in-store, at the drive-thru and through the Caribou Coffee app for pickup or delivery. To learn more and place your order today, visit CaribouCoffee.com.

*Customizations or add-ons to beverages may require additional charges. Prices shown are before tax. Not valid for Caribou Perks promotions.

About Caribou Coffee®

Caribou Coffee serves high-quality handcrafted beverages and crave-worthy food in more than 800 coffeehouses worldwide. Since opening our first location in 1992, we've been committed to building personal connections in every experience. This desire drives our dedication to supporting our communities and crafting menu items with premium ingredients like specialty-grade coffee and real chocolate chips in our handcrafted beverages. Focused on smart growth, we operate and franchise coffeehouses across 11 countries, with the purpose of creating day-making experiences that spark a chain reaction of good. Caribou Coffee is part of Panera Brands, alongside Panera Bread® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. To learn more, visit cariboucoffee.com, follow Caribou Coffee on social media, or download the Caribou Coffee app to join Caribou Perks and start earning rewards.

Media Contact:

Sarah Grap

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SOURCE Caribou Coffee