Caribou Coffee Taps Comedian Hannah Berner to Host New TikTok Dating Show, "Dream Date: A Sip At Love"

Six-episode series brings Gen Z singles together to spark connection over Caribou's new iced drink lineup featuring Fruit Shakers and Energy Drinks

MINNEAPOLIS, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coffee shops are often hailed as the perfect first date destination, but this summer, Caribou Coffee is taking it a step further. In celebration of its new iced drink menu created with its Gen Z guests in mind, the premium coffeehouse brand is set to premier a new dating show on TikTok that will attempt to spark connection between young singles looking for love (or at least a summer fling). Caribou announced today that comedian and reality TV star Hannah Berner will serve as the host of the six-episode series, "Dream Date: A Sip At Love."

Comedian and reality TV star Hannah Berner will serve as the host of Caribou Coffee's new dating show on TikTok, “Dream Date: A Sip At Love.”

Berner, best known for her comedy and podcasts, Giggly Squad and Berner Phone , was selected as the host based on her ability to get people of all backgrounds to open up, laugh a little, and spark genuine conversation and connection while embracing their true authentic selves.

"I don't know what I love more - a good energy drink or forcing two strangers to answer personal questions," said Berner. "So, when Caribou approached me with their idea for Dream Date (and the promise of unlimited Blue Raspberry Energy drinks), I knew it was an opportunity I couldn't pass up. We had so much fun with this match-making experiment, and I can't wait for everyone to tune in and get inspired to search for their own sipsuationship at Caribou this summer."

Each short-form episode will feature two contestants in a speed-date-style setting with Berner at the helm to help determine if it's a dreamy match or a real pass. Caribou also released today the trailer for the series , which can be viewed on Caribou's TikTok channel ( @cariboucoffee ). The contestants on the show were selected during a casting call earlier this summer that was held in Minneapolis, Minn., where Caribou is headquartered.

"We really wanted to shake it up this summer, and after lots of conversations with our Gen Z guests, we concluded that they love four things: energy drinks, Fruit Shakers, afternoon treats…and dating shows. What better way to connect with this important audience through a TikTok dating show than with the beloved Hannah Berner," said Caribou Coffee Chief Brand & Marketing Officer, Erin Newkirk. "Caribou is already known for being a place of community - a familiar spot where people feel at home while making new connections or catching up with lifelong friends. We can't wait to help spark even more relationships this summer!"

Guests who frequent Caribou will recognize the drinks featured on the show from the brand's latest drink menu innovations, which include both Fruit Shakers and Energy drinks. The new, permanent iced beverage line that launched in early May boasts 11 options made with fruit-forward flavors that make for the perfect first date drink.

Fruit Shakers are expertly crafted with real ingredients. These shaken, caffeine-free beverages combine real fruit and fruit juices with coconutmilk to provide a creamy texture that enhances the flavors. Fruit Shakers are available in three flavors: Strawberry, Peach and Berry Punch.

For guests looking for a bolder beverage, Caribou's Energy drinks come in four fun, fizzy flavors and a caffeine boost to help supercharge the summer. The Blue Raspberry, Strawberry Pineapple, Peach Mango and Pomegranate Acai options can also be customized with a lemonade base to switch-up the taste without losing the caffeine.

All of Caribou's handcrafted drinks are clean label, meaning there are no artificial colors, sweeteners, flavors or preservatives.

The first episode will air on June 26, 2024 on Caribou Coffee's TikTok channel, with highlights on Instagram (@cariboucoffee). New episodes will air each week throughout the summer.

For more information, follow Caribou Coffee on TikTok or visit cariboucoffee.com .

About Caribou Coffee

Caribou Coffee provides high-quality, handcrafted coffee-forward beverages and craveable food options in more than 800 coffeehouses worldwide. Known for a commitment to sustainable practices and making a difference, Caribou Coffee serves 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee beans and crafts each menu item with the purpose to create day-making experiences. This passion for premium is also why Caribou Coffee makes every handcrafted beverage with only high-quality ingredients, like real chocolate chips, and no artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners or preservatives.

Caribou Coffee has 334 company-owned, 143 non-traditional and 335 franchise locations in 11 countries, as of March 26, 2024. Caribou Coffee is part of a portfolio of complementary brands bound by common values, Panera Brands, comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels.

To learn more about Caribou Coffee, visit CaribouCoffee.com and follow the coffeehouse on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , X or LinkedIn . Sign up for Caribou Coffee's loyalty program, Caribou Perks®, at cariboucoffee.com/perks or text "Perks" to 762-CARIBOU.

Media Contact:

Taryn Parker

[email protected]

847-380-0375

SOURCE Caribou Coffee