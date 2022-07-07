CARIBOU COFFEE WANTS TO MAKE MONDAYS BETTER WITH NEW SUMMER 'MONDAYMAKER' PROMOTION

The Weekly Promotion Kicks Off with the Return of Caribou's Popular Bubble Tea Drinks

MINNEAPOLIS, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caribou Coffee , a premium coffeehouse known for industry-leading innovation and signature handcrafted beverages is helping guests kick off their week on a high note with a new six-week, summer deal offering discounted drinks on Mondays, all-day. The MonDaymaker promotion will be available Mondays from July 11th through August 15th at participating Caribou Coffee locations nationwide.

"We are really excited about making Monday routines brighter this summer," said Erin Newkirk, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer at Caribou Coffee. "This inaugural summer promotion was crafted from our purpose of creating day-making experiences that spark a chain reaction of GOOD. It is our way of giving back to our guests and communities that fill our (and their) cups as they get back into the morning rush or enjoy a much-needed afternoon pick-me-up."

To brighten guests' day and get their week started off on the right foot, Caribou is offering new drink specials every Monday at a reduced price which includes a small for $1, a medium for $2, a large for $3 and an XL for $4 (not including modifications or sales tax). As part of the promotion, Caribou will unveil a new MonDaymaker beverage every week. Guests can check social media or cariboucoffee.com/mondaymaker for details. Featured drinks will include Bubble Tea drinks, Caribou's signature Crafted Press, Mochas and more.

Caribou is kicking off the MonDaymaker promotion with the return of the highly anticipated Bubble Tea drinks, including the Matcha Tea Cooler crafted with matcha tea powder, vanilla, half & half, and Caribou Coffee's shake mix blended and served over a bed of bubbles, crafted with coconut gelatin-free cubes flavored with coffee and Raspberry Green Tea made with fruity, tropical green tea, milk and raspberry flavor and served over ice and bubbles. While the MonDaymaker promotion begins July 11, Bubble Tea drinks are available starting today, July 7.

Caribou Coffee is dedicated to serving guests quality products that they can feel good about even when indulging in seasonal offerings. Like all Caribou Coffee beverages, each delicious, handcrafted drink on the MonDaymaker promotion lineup is made using only real ingredients, with no artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives.

The MonDaymaker promotion will be available at hundreds of Caribou Coffee locations nationwide. Guests have various options to order and pick up their favorite drinks and fuel their day, including ordering and paying ahead through the Caribou Perks app to earn points for in-store or curbside pickup. For more information on Caribou Coffee and MonDaymaker promotion visit cariboucoffee.com/mondaymaker.

About Caribou Coffee®

Founded in 1992, Caribou Coffee provides innovative, high-quality handcrafted beverages, and an all-day breakfast menu including gluten-free, vegetarian and plant-based items. Each menu item is crafted with a purpose to create day-making experiences that go beyond the beans and ingredients. Caribou also offers small-batch roasted coffee beans for purchase as well as seasonal limited-time offerings. The conversations and connections that occur over a simple cup of coffee or delicious breakfast sandwich brings our team and guests together, reminding us that our collective potential is boundless. Caribou has over 322 company-owned and 137 non-traditional locations nationwide, and 261 franchise stores in 9 countries as of March 31, 2022. Known for a commitment to integrate sustainable practices and make a difference, Caribou was the first major U.S. coffeehouse to serve 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified™ coffees and espresso. This passion for premium is also why Caribou became the first to offer 100% clean label beverages with real ingredients including real chocolate chips, no artificial sweeteners, and no artificial coloring. Caribou Coffee's unwavering commitment to providing an unparalleled consumer experience has translated to an industry leading NPS score. Additionally, the Caribou Cabin prototype debuted in 2019, features a significantly smaller footprint and drive-thru focused model and has rapidly expanded throughout the Midwest. Caribou Coffee products can also be found in all 50 states across grocery stores, mass retailers, club stores, foodservice providers, hotels, entertainment venues and online.

Caribou Coffee is part of a portfolio of complementary brands bound by common values and tremendous runway for growth, Panera Brands, comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Bagel Brands®. Panera Brands companies are independently operated and united in their mission to be force multipliers for good for their guests, communities, the planet and the shareholders they serve.

To learn more about Caribou Coffee, visit CaribouCoffee.com and follow the coffeehouse on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram . Sign up for Caribou Coffee's loyalty program, Caribou Perks®, at caribouperks.com .

