Caribu completes a $3M Seed round through oversubscribed Equity Crowdfunding campaign

The equity offering is part of a larger Seed round that has been backed by big-name investors such as Rise Of The Rest, AT&T, Halestreet Investments, and Be Curious Partners. The $1.7M raised through concurrent Reg CF and Reg D rounds was accomplished quickly with $1M being invested in under 2.5 months. This round brings total investment in Caribu to $3M.

"We were blown away by the support of our community and by how many investors are experiencing the pain point we work to solve. Many of them became customers and users," said Max Tuchman, CEO + Co-Founder of Caribu.

The round broke records and attracted celebrity investors. Max, recently named one of 100 Top Female Founders by Inc. Magazine, is now the first female CEO, Latinx founder, and first company based in FL to raise $1M in Reg CF. New celebrity investors include two Atlanta Falcons NFL players, the first female NFL coach, and a Real Housewife of Atlanta.

About Caribu

Caribu helps parents and grandparents to read, draw, and play games with their (grand)children, in an interactive video-call, no matter how far apart they are. The result is an engaging shared screen experience that is carefully designed, curated, and secure. An in-app library is filled with hundreds of titles from leading children's publishers, in eight languages, and educational workbooks that can be drawn on simultaneously. The company serves customers in 160+ countries, has won numerous international and national awards, and is backed by great partners such as AT&T, Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, and Toyota. Through a partnership with Blue Star Families, Caribu is free for all currently serving U.S. military. For more information, visit: www.caribu.com

Contact: Max Tuchman, hello@caribu.com, 415-952-3974. DP 10-1 2:04

SOURCE Caribu

