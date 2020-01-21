Caribu inks new deal with Kids2 to bring the Baby Einstein catalog into their ever-expanding library

Recently named one of TIME Magazine's Best Inventions of 2019, Caribu integrates children's picture books and coloring sheets into an interactive video-calling app that provides a truly engaging long-distance communication experience for families. Finally, children ages 0-7 can read, draw, and play games in a video-call. The app is available on the Apple and Google Play App Stores.

Max Tuchman, CEO & Co-Founder of Caribu said: "Babies should be read to from birth, so we are very excited to be working with Kids2 to bring these age-appropriate Baby Einstein books to our Caribu families across the globe. Kids2 is excited about exploring the digital space, and I'm grateful that they've chosen us to bring this fantastic selection of titles to our customers."

"We're always looking for innovative ways to engage Baby Einstein families, and Caribu fits perfectly with our commitment to cultivating curiosity through an exciting and unique new digital platform," said Karen Neblett, Kids2 SVP of Strategic Partnerships. "Families can now continue to enjoy watching Baby Einstein books incite wonder and awe in the faces of their (grand)babies no matter how much distance separates them."

Starting today, families will be able to explore the Baby Einstein category within Caribu with over 30 newly added books.

About Caribu

Caribu helps parents and grandparents to read, draw, and play games with children, in an interactive video-call, from anywhere in the world. The result is an engaging shared screen experience that is carefully designed, curated, and secure. An in-app library is filled with 1000+ titles from leading children's publishers, in eight languages, and educational workbooks that can be drawn on simultaneously. The company serves customers in 160+ countries, has won numerous international and national awards such as being named one of TIME Magazine's Best Inventions of 2019, and is backed by celebrity investors and great partners such as AT&T, Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, and Toyota. Through a partnership with Blue Star Families, Caribu is free for all currently serving U.S. military. For more information, visit: www.caribu.com

About Kids2/Baby Einstein

Kids2 is a global company that designs solutions to help early-stage parents and families create tiny wins that build bright futures. The Kids2™ brand portfolio includes the leading infant, baby, and toddler brands Baby Einstein®, Bright Starts®, and Ingenuity®. Headquartered in Atlanta, Kids2 spans globally with 12 offices on four continents serving customers in more than 90 countries and has been inventing and reinventing baby products for 50 years. Led by CEO Ryan Gunnigle, it operates with an agile start-up approach, which fosters the company's growing success. For more information, visit news.kids2.com

