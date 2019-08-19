Caribu's new funding round passes Neil Patel's 1000X Formula for investor returns

Neil Patel, one of today's most successful angel investors, developed a "1,000X Formula" for finding the most successful startup investments – the ones with unicorn potential. Today, we announce that Caribu has been selected as one of a handful of companies to pass Neil Patel's 1000X formula. Angel investing used to be off-limits to the average American… but Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec, guest of Neil Patel's Angels and Entrepreneurs Summit, said it best: "The walls have finally come down. You no longer have to be rich, famous, or powerful to become an angel investor!"

"The team at Caribu is thrilled to be named by Neil and The Angels & Entrepreneurs Network as a company that has the growth potential to provide a 1000X return to our investors," said Max Tuchman, CEO + Co-Founder of Caribu. "We're building something truly special that's already been a game-changer for families across the globe and are excited to invite those that have been previously locked out, the chance to be an integral piece of our startup's history."

With already $700K+ raised in less than 60 days, Caribu is targeting $1 million in investments during this round, which will bring the total amount raised by the company to $2.3 million. Interested investors can get involved today by visiting Caribu's Wefunder profile.

About Caribu

Caribu is an interactive platform that helps parents and grandparents to read and draw together in a video-call with their (grand)children, from anywhere in the world. The result is an engaging shared screen experience that is carefully designed, curated, and secure. An in-app library is filled with hundreds of titles from leading children's publishers, in seven languages, and educational workbooks that can be drawn on simultaneously. The company serves customers in 160+ countries, has won numerous international and national awards, and is backed by great partners such as AT&T, Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, and Toyota. Through a partnership with Blue Star Families, Caribu is free for all currently serving U.S. military. For more information, visit: caribu.com

About The Angels & Entrepreneurs Network

The Angels & Entrepreneurs Network is the first of its kind – showing ground-floor opportunities into some of the world's hottest startups and trendiest enterprises, those determined to change the world… and show investors huge profits along the way. To learn more about becoming an Angels & Entrepreneurs member, visit: angelsandentrepreneurs.com .

Contact:

Max Tuchman

415-952-3974

hello@caribu.com

SOURCE Caribu

Related Links

https://www.caribu.com

