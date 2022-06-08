Carilion Clinic Partners with TytoCare to Expand Telehealth Offerings with Remote Physical Examinations

TytoCare's Home and Clinic solutions will provide Carilion's patients, many in rural communities, with comprehensive remote care capabilities

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TytoCare , the global healthcare industry's first all-in-one modular device and examination solution for AI-powered, remote medical exams, is partnering with Carilion Clinic , a not-for-profit healthcare organization based in Roanoke, Virginia. The integration of TytoCare into Carilion's current virtual care offerings enhances the health system's ability to diagnose and treat patients remotely with in-depth, physical examinations during virtual visits.

Rural communities comprise two-thirds of areas suffering from a shortage of primary care physicians in the United States. Carilion provides quality care for nearly one million Virginians, many in rural communities, and through its partnership with TytoCare, Carilion will expand primary care access for its patients. TytoCare's FDA-cleared hand-held examination kit enables users to perform comprehensive physical exams of the heart, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and lungs and measure heart rate and body temperature, vital examinations for diagnosing and treating many acute and chronic conditions.

"We're thrilled to partner with TytoCare, an innovative telehealth solution that provides our physicians with the clinical data crucial to diagnosing and treating patients remotely," said Stephen A. Morgan, M.D., Carilion Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Information Officer. "We're excited to bring these telehealth capabilities to rural communities that have historically been unable to use this new standard of healthcare. TytoCare's technology is intuitive and easy-to-use for patients and providers and supplies our patients with the convenient, quality care they deserve."

Carilion uses the TytoHome solution for patients with chronic conditions through an Accountable Care Organization (ACO) agreement, allowing patients to benefit from healthcare services that significantly reduce time spent in hospitals and clinics. Carilion is also using TytoHome to monitor pediatric asthma patients remotely. Carilion will also use the TytoClinic solution in rural schools to increase students' and teachers' access to physicians and specialists. TytoCare visits can be downloaded into Carilion's electronic medical record system and integrate seamlessly with MyChart, enabling flexibility and ease of use for both patients and providers.

"We're excited to work with Carilion to enhance the quality and scope of telehealth visits for both patients and their physicians through our market-leading solution," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of TytoCare. "As health systems reimagine what primary care looks like in 2022, they quickly understand that more virtual-first options benefit the entire health ecosystem and can be used to increase access to first-rate healthcare regardless of geographic region. TytoCare's remote physical examinations ensure that virtual-first programs deliver thorough, quality care to patients, no matter where they live."

TytoCare is a telehealth company using AI to transform primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. TytoCare seamlessly connects people to clinicians to provide the best virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions. Its solutions are designed to enable a comprehensive medical exam from any location and include a hand-held, all-in-one tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and body temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data, conducting live video exams, and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use for patients and insights for healthcare providers. Co-founded by Dedi Gilad and Ofer Tzadik in 2012, TytoCare has FDA and CE clearances and has partnered with over 120 major health systems, health plans, and strategic partners in the U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Israel. To watch a demo video, click here .For more information, please visit https://www.tytocare.com/ .

Carilion Clinic is a not-for-profit health care organization serving more than one million people in Virginia's Blue Ridge and Southwest Virginia regions. Headquartered in Roanoke, Carilion's comprehensive hospital network, primary and specialty physician practices, and other complementary services deliver high-quality, patient-centered care close to home. Carilion's enduring commitment to the health of our communities has advanced over the last decade. Beginning with the transformation to the clinic model of a physician-led, integrated health care system, Carilion has developed robust academic partnerships with the creation of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, and Radford University Carilion's school for allied health sciences. Carilion advances care through education and research elements to improve the health of the communities we serve. Learn more at CarilionClinic.org, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

