Carillon Miami Wellness Resort Recognized by 2021 Forbes Travel Guide Awards

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, a world-class beachfront boutique hotel and luxury spa in Miami Beach, today announced it received a Four-Star Rating and was named a finalist for the inaugural Wellness Star accolade as part of the 2021 Forbes Travel Guide Awards.

With spacious one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments that are the largest on Miami Beach, an unmatched portfolio of amenities and the largest spa and wellness facility on the Eastern Seaboard, Carillon Miami prioritizes the physical, mental and spiritual health of its guests and seeks to elevate the traditional spa experience through cutting-edge technology, medically focused treatments and unique therapy offerings.

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Each year it names a select group of deserving properties such as Carillon Miami to its esteemed Star Rating list. Forbes' ratings are earned through evaluations by anonymous, highly trained independent inspectors based on up to 900 objective criteria and an emphasis on exceptional service with the goal of helping discerning travelers select the world's best luxury experiences.

According to Forbes:

"The all-suite oceanfront Carillon Miami Wellness Resort is a true haven in the tropics. … Carillon sets the bar for lavish lifestyle destinations. More than simply a place to stay, this upscale resort is the place to go for anyone looking to get away for relaxation and recreation in an elegant, modern yet comfortable beach setting."

"'Spa' isn't an apt descriptor for The Spa at Carillon Miami Beach — it's a spa, health and wellness powerhouse. The Spa at the all-suite Carillon Miami Beach, located in North Miami Beach, takes health, healing and fitness to a whole new level with its unique, integrative approach to total mind-body wellness. At 70,000 square feet, the bi-level, indoor/outdoor spa is the largest in South Florida — and it's one of the few in the area that combines traditional spa and fitness offerings and health medical services in one."

"This prestigious recognition is a testament to our team's tireless commitment to upholding and enhancing our world-class service and continued commitment to guest wellness," said Patrick Fernandes, Executive Managing Director. "I could not be more proud of our staff or more thankful for our guests who continue to choose Carillon Miami as their luxurious getaway. Prioritizing our individual and community wellness is now more important than ever, and we look forward to continuing to provide our guests with the personalized, restorative experiences the Carillon Miami is known for."

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Carillon Miami has continued to set a new standard in hospitality. It was the first resort in the world to adopt SilvaClean®, an antimicrobial fabric and textile care solution from Applied Silver, and a revolutionary air and surface purification technology from ActivePure Technology. While continuing to closely follow national and local public health guidelines, the resort has implemented a number of new guest protocols, including digital check-ins, temperature scans, increased sanitization in all public areas, enhanced layouts to allow for proper social distancing and more. The resort was one of the first in Florida recognized by Forbes as Health Security Verified based on more than 360 global health security standards.

Located along the white sand shores of Miami Beach, Carillon Miami Wellness Resort presents an authentic and specialized approach to health, wellness and complete well-being. Exuding the "luxury of wellness," the resort focuses on aligning physical, mental and spiritual health by offering a comprehensive retreat, the largest spa & wellness center on the Eastern Seaboard (70,000 sq. ft.), a one-of-a-kind Thermal Experience and a medical wellness division. The resort features spacious one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments, ranging in size from 720 – 1,200 sq. ft. An array of recreational activities are at guests' fingertips, access to the resort's two-story indoor rock wall and resort pools located throughout the property: the oceanfront Cabana Pool and the adult-only rooftop Atlantic Pool. Carillon Miami Wellness Resort promotes a path to discovery and provides tools for a healthier lifestyle extending beyond each guest's stay. Carillon Miami Wellness Resort is a member of The Leading Hotels of the World and is ranked as the #1 Florida Spa in Spas of America's 2019 Top 100 Spas Award. The resort is committed to upholding the highest standards in health and safety and is a Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide destination. For more information, please visit www.carillonhotel.com.

