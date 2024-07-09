Carillon Technologies Launches Two New Companies in New Haven, Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carillon Technologies, a developer of advanced technologies for both commercial and government applications, announced that it has expanded its operations in Connecticut by establishing two new subsidiaries in the New Haven area. To commemorate this milestone, the company hosted a Ribbon Cutting ceremony at its Connecticut Research Center on June 7.

Leveraging Carillon's successful performance on recent government contracts, the two new companies, ReflecTek Inc. and OTenna Technologies Inc., are developing and deploying next-generation communications and imaging technologies applicable to a wide range of defense and commercial markets. Together, ReflecTek and OTenna are creating job opportunities and supporting economic growth in one of Connecticut's fast-growing technology hubs.

ReflecTek is developing advanced lightweight, low-cost, large-area phased array antennas specifically designed for space-based communications and RADAR applications. OTenna is creating advanced free space optical (FSO) communications technologies for military and commercial applications, including Artificial Intelligence. The companies are building new research labs and partnering with local academic institutions -- creating approximately 30 new research, software development and engineering jobs in New Haven. Carillon established its initial presence in Connecticut with a satellite office in West Hartford in 2021.

"When we considered locations for our expansion, Connecticut was an obvious choice," said Dr. John D. Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Carillon. "Connecticut is home to some of the world's leading universities, including Yale and the University of Connecticut. The New Haven area, in particular, offers an attractive combination of highly skilled engineering and programming talent, amenities for employees, and a supportive business environment. Its central location also allows us to leverage the abundant engineering talent, technical resources and access to the investment community throughout the northeast's Boston to Washington corridor."

"Congratulations to Carillon for opening this new facility in New Haven, reaffirming your commitment to Connecticut," said U.S. Senator Chris Murphy. "We're so proud in Connecticut of the work that our defense manufacturing and research sectors do to support the defense of the United States, including companies like Carillon that are building cutting-edge technologies. As a member of the Appropriations Committee and as a member of the Defense Subcommittee on the Appropriations Committee, I take great pride in having the ability to make sure we are spending American taxpayer dollars in a way that best and most efficiently protects this country, and the technologies Carillon is developing are going to be key to that effort. I look forward to learning about all of the progress made as Carillon continues to grow in New Haven and around Connecticut."

"We welcome Carillon to New Haven," said U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro. "Connecticut's business climate embraces innovation and entrepreneurship, and we are proud to attract companies that create high-paying jobs, strengthen our economy and improve our quality of life. The addition of ReflecTek and OTenna Technologies to New Haven helps cement our reputation as a thriving innovation hub and leader in cutting-edge research and development for defense and commercial applications."

The ReflecTek and OTenna headquarters are located in Carillon's Connecticut Research Center at District New Haven technology and innovation campus. Carillon is also partnering with local universities to leverage and expand their academic laboratories and technical capabilities.

About Carillon Technologies

Formed in 2017, Carillon Technologies is a pioneer in transformative technologies that bridge government and commercial markets. Launched with licenses to nearly 300 patents, Carillon has continued to develop new technologies, primarily in the areas of satellite technology and photonics, that promise to revolutionize everything from how we communicate to how we compute. For more information, visit us at www.CarillonTechnologies.com.

About ReflecTek Inc.

Formed in 2022 and based in New Haven, CT, ReflecTek is a subsidiary of Carillon Technologies. ReflecTek™ is a pioneer in advanced lightweight, low-cost, large-area phased array antennas specifically designed for space-based communications and RADAR applications. Our antennas will enable direct satellite-to-cell-phone communications, as well as enabling revolutionary radar, sensing, and imaging capabilities. For more information and employment opportunities, visit us at www.ReflecTek.com.

About OTenna Technologies Inc.

Formed in 2022 and based in New Haven, CT, OTenna is a subsidiary of Carillon Technologies. OTenna™ develops advanced free space optical (FSO) communications technologies for both commercial and military applications. As the inventor of the world's first scalable 2-D optical phased array antenna technology, OTenna's "optical antennas" promise to revolutionize applications ranging from wireless networks to autonomous vehicles, to high-performance computing and Artificial Intelligence. For more information and employment opportunities, visit us at www.OTennaTechnologies.com.

SOURCE Carillon Technologies