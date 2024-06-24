Carín León's Socios Music Forms Global Partnership with Virgin Music Group and Island Records

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Socios Music, the record label of influential rising global artist Carín León, announced the formation of a unique partnership with Virgin Music Group and Island Records to release new music.

Photo (from left to right): Justin Eshak, Co-CEO (Island Records), Nat Pastor, Co-CEO (Virgin Music Group), Carín León (artist), Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO (Universal Music Group), Jorge Juarez (Socios Music), Imran Majid, Co-CEO (Island Records), Victor Gonzalez, President of Latin (Virgin Music Group).

Carín León, an award-winning artist from Hermosillo (in northwestern Mexico's state of Sonora), has amazed fans and critics alike with a discography of globally charting songs that seamlessly blend genres across a discography boasting millions of streams, including the Latin GRAMMY®-winning song "Como Lo Hice Yo," and a string of massive hits like "Ni Me Debes Ni Te Debo," "Te Lo Agradezco," "No Es Por Acá," and more.

The new partnership's first release, León's Boca Chueca Vol. 1 album, debuted on May 30 and is off to a strong start, León's highest first-week performance to date, debuting at Number 5 on Billboard's Regional Mexican Albums chart and Number 8 on its Top Latin Albums chart.

"Carín León has established himself as one of the most exciting and creative artists in the world today," said JT Myers and Nat Pastor, Co-CEOs of Virgin Music Group. "He has also assembled around him a world-class team and together we are already building upon the amazing work they've done throughout Carín's incredible career."

"Carín León is a true outlier," said Justin Eshak and Imran Majid, Co-CEOs of Island Records. "He transcends not only stylistic and sonic boundaries, but also cultural boundaries. We're thrilled to work with Carín and manager Jorge Juarez via this new partnership with Virgin Music Group and Socios Music. There's no limit to what we can accomplish together."

Boca Chueca Vol. 1 features 19 songs and showcases Carín experimenting with a variety of genres, incorporating rock, country and pop. Blending music he has been listening to throughout his life with his own personal style, the album represents a deep exploration of Carín's essence. The LP features new single "Despídase Bien," as well as collaborations with Kane Brown, Leon Bridges, Pepe Aguilar, Bolela, and Panteón Rococó.

"We are proud to have assembled an incredibly collaborative team at both Virgin Music Group and Island Records to work alongside us to take Carín's career to even greater heights," said Jorge Juarez, Leon's manager and business partner at Socios Music. "We are already seeing huge benefits from this new partnership and are excited for the future."

The superstar has recently achieved huge career milestones making history as the first Latin artist ever to perform at both Coachella and Stagecoach in the same year. He recently opened for The Rolling Stones and made his debut performance at the iconic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

León is already an accomplished songwriter. In November of 2023, he was signed to an exclusive global publishing agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), the leading, global publishing division of Universal Music Group, by Yadira Moreno, MD of Universal Music Publishing Mexico with support from UMPG's global team.

In support of the new music, Carín's forthcoming Boca Chueca Tour 2024 will visit major cities in North America and Europe, starting on July 22 in Paso Robles, CA with stops in Chicago, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Nashville, Houston and Toronto, as well as a landmark performance at New York City's Madison Square Garden. Complete list of dates below and tickets HERE .

About Virgin Music Group

Virgin Music Group is the world's leading partner to independent music companies and artists who require a standalone team with global infrastructure and local expertise in every major music market around the world. Virgin Music Group offers compelling, efficient, and highly flexible global solutions with the most advanced marketing technology available for independent record labels, artists, and entrepreneurs who want to succeed. www.virginmusic.com

About Island Records

Since Chris Blackwell first started Island Records in Jamaica in 1959, it has remained one of the world's most legendary record labels and a coveted destination for new and established artists across genres. Its unique ethos has provided the platform for launching some of the biggest and most influential artists across the musical spectrum, including Bob Marley, U2, Grace Jones, Nick Drake, Cat Stevens and Amy Winehouse. Island's US roster is home to artists such as Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes, Chappell Roan, Brittany Howard, Demi Lovato, Bon Jovi, Remi Wolf, Wyatt Flores, keshi, The Killers and more. www.islandrecords.com

SOURCE Virgin Music Group & Island Records