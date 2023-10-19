Caring Across Generations to Convene Cross-Sector Leaders, Make Care Defining Issue of 2024

500 Leaders to Attend "CareFest" to Kick Off National Family Caregivers Month, Make Care More Accessible in Communities, Workplaces and Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Nov. 2-3, Caring Across Generations will bring together 500 leaders across the business, entertainment, government and advocacy sectors for an in-person summit focused on the future of caregiving. The first-of-its-kind event is at the Luskin Conference Center at UCLA where cultural influencers, corporate partners, policymakers, researchers, philanthropists and care advocates will share their personal care experiences and identify opportunities to make the issue more visible in our pop culture and more accessible in our communities and workplaces.

The event will include panel discussions about attitudinal trends, pop culture storylines, corporate and public policies, and strategy breakout sessions across four tracks: business, storytelling, public policy and philanthropy. An art installation presented in partnership with the Center for Cultural Power and Metta Fund will showcase the cultural diversity of aging and intergenerational care in California. Event participants will commit to taking action in the coming year.

Caring Across will also unveil three new initiatives:

Care Inclusion Playbook is a resource for screenwriters and other content creators to develop more care-related storylines. The guide is a culmination of a series of salon-style discussions over the last two years between Hollywood creatives, disabled people, older adults, care workers and family caregivers about ways to incorporate nuanced representations of care that counter negative stereotypes about aging, illness and disability in current and future projects.

is a resource for screenwriters and other content creators to develop more care-related storylines. The guide is a culmination of a series of salon-style discussions over the last two years between creatives, disabled people, older adults, care workers and family caregivers about ways to incorporate nuanced representations of care that counter negative stereotypes about aging, illness and disability in current and future projects. The Business Care Council is a group of more than 20 companies on the leading edge of workplace and personnel policies that support parents, family caregivers and disabled people. Council members will serve as models for companies that are looking to improve employees' care benefits and connect with lawmakers and other business leaders to achieve policy change.

is a group of more than 20 companies on the leading edge of workplace and personnel policies that support parents, family caregivers and disabled people. Council members will serve as models for companies that are looking to improve employees' care benefits and connect with lawmakers and other business leaders to achieve policy change. Care Catalyst Awards will recognize social media influencers who share their care stories and enable people who often feel unseen to feel less alone. Sponsoring organizations Caring Across and Fair Play Life will announce three winners the first night of CareFest.

Lemonada Media's hit podcast, No One is Coming to Save Us , will also record a live episode on-site.

Caring Across Generations to convene 'CareFest' with 500 cross-sector leaders.

Arts, Entertainment and Media Speakers:

Cristela Alonso , actress, comedian, writer and producer

, actress, comedian, writer and producer Lou Beatty, Jr ., actor in "A Million Little Things" (ABC)

., actor in "A Million Little Things" (ABC) Yvette Nicole Brown , Emmy award–nominated actress, member of the Caring Across Creative Care Council

, Emmy award–nominated actress, member of the Lisa Hamilton Daly , vice president of Hallmark Media

, vice president of Hallmark Media Deniese Davis , Emmy-nominated producer and founder and CEO of Reform Media Group

, Emmy-nominated producer and founder and CEO of Reform Media Group David Linde , CEO of Participant Media

, CEO of Participant Media Lisa Ling , journalist, author and contributor at CBS

, journalist, author and contributor at CBS Richard Lui , MSNBC journalist, filmmaker, member of the Caring Across Creative Care Council

, MSNBC journalist, filmmaker, member of the Caring Across Creative Care Council Dawn Lyen-Gardner , actress in " Queen Sugar " (OWN)

, actress in " " (OWN) Romany Malco , actor in "A Million Little Things" (ABC)

, actor in "A Million Little Things" (ABC) DJ Nash , creator and executive producer of "A Million Little Things" (ABC)

, creator and executive producer of "A Million Little Things" (ABC) June Diane Raphael , actress, comedian, screenwriter and entrepreneur

, actress, comedian, screenwriter and entrepreneur Lauren Miller Rogen , actor, director, writer, founder of HFC

, actor, director, writer, founder of HFC Favianna Rodriguez , artist, cultural strategist and co-founder of The Center for Cultural Power

, artist, cultural strategist and co-founder of The Center for Cultural Power Eve Rodsky , writer and founder and CEO of FairPlay

, writer and founder and CEO of Aisha Summers-Burke , general manager and vice president of BET Studios

, general manager and vice president of BET Studios Christy Turlington Burns, model and humanitarian

Business Speakers:

Elana Berkowitz , co-founder and partner of Spring Bank Collective

, co-founder and partner of Spring Bank Collective Jessica Nam Kim , co-founder and CEO of ianacare

, co-founder and CEO of ianacare Patrice Martin , co-founder and CEO of Holding Co.

, co-founder and CEO of Holding Co. Sascha Mayer , co-founder and chief experience officer of Mamava

, co-founder and chief experience officer of Mamava Brad Wilson , CEO of Care.com

Philanthropy Speakers:

Anneleise Barron , executive director of One Family Foundation

, executive director of One Family Foundation Hilary Pennington , executive vice president of Ford Foundation

executive vice president of Ford Foundation Stacy Schusterman , chair of Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies

, chair of Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies Darren Walker , president of Ford Foundation

Policy and Advocacy Speakers:

Ady Barkan , lawyer, organizer and founder of Be A Hero

, lawyer, organizer and founder of Be A Hero Tarana Burke , founder of the #MeToo movement

, founder of the #MeToo movement Mónica Ramirez , organizer, lawyer and founder of Justice for Migrant Women

, organizer, lawyer and founder of Justice for Migrant Women Dr. Jennifer Olsen , CEO of Rosalynn Carter Institute

, CEO of Rosalynn Carter Institute Ai-jen Poo , executive director of Caring Across Generations and president of National Domestic Workers Alliance

, executive director of Caring Across Generations and president of National Domestic Workers Alliance Lorella Praeli , co-president of Community Change

, co-president of Community Change Jason Resendez , president and CEO of The National Alliance for Caregiving

, president and CEO of The National Alliance for Caregiving Liz Schuler, president of the AFL-CIO

president of the AFL-CIO April Verrett , secretary-treasurer of SEIU

, secretary-treasurer of SEIU Debra Whitman , executive vice president and chief public policy officer of AARP

When:

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT Nov. 2-3, 2023

Where:

Luskin Conference Center at UCLA

425 Westwood Plaza, Los Angeles, CA 90095

