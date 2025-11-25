Caring Cross and Amrita Research Center Delhi, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Affordable Cell and Gene Therapies for Underserved Populations Across India

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and FARIDABAD, India, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Cross, a U.S.-based non-profit dedicated to expanding global access to advanced therapies, today announced a new partnership with the Amrita Research Center Delhi (ARCD) and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, a leading multi-campus, research-intensive university in India. Together, the organizations will develop and implement affordable, scalable cell and gene therapy (CGT) solutions to treat diseases affecting underserved communities, particularly Sickle Cell Disease, Thalassemia, and various cancers.

Cell and gene therapies have emerged as transformative medical innovations capable of curing or significantly improving the outcomes of previously incurable diseases. However, their exceptionally high cost has limited their accessibility around the world. This partnership aims to change that reality in India — a country with a population of 1.4 billion and a substantial burden of hereditary blood disorders and cancers that disproportionately affect lower-income and historically underserved communities.

Through this collaboration, ARCD and Caring Cross will establish decentralized therapeutic advanced manufacturing designed to reduce the cost of delivering cures at the point of care. This includes advancing TriCAR-T cell therapies for the treatment of Leukemia and Lymphoma, and other next-generation affordable CGT platforms focused on equitable access.

"This partnership shares a critical mission: to dismantle the financial barriers to CAR-T and stem cell therapies, making these life-saving treatments accessible to all in need, especially for marginalized and underprivileged patients," said Dr. Boro Dropulić, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Caring Cross. "Together with ARCD and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, we are committed to turning the hope of cell and gene therapy into a tangible reality for patients and families across India, especially those in the most underserved communities."

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, guided by the humanitarian vision of Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma), has placed compassion-driven innovation at the core of its research mission. The ARCD integrates basic science, molecular biology, translational research programs, and on-site Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facilities, enabling rapid progress from laboratory discoveries to patient treatments.

"Sickle Cell Disease, Thalassemia and various cancers remain major public health challenges in India, particularly among economically disadvantaged populations," said Prof. Amit Kumar Dinda, Director of the ARCD, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Faridabad Campus. "By joining hands with Caring Cross, we aim to develop and deliver cell and gene therapy products at a cost that makes them truly accessible. This partnership has the potential to create a model for equitable advanced therapy solutions not only across India, but globally."

"The founding vision of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is to apply science with compassion for the benefit of humanity," said Dr. Shantikumar Nair, Associate Provost, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and Head of Research, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Faridabad Campus. "With this collaboration, we are building upon that vision — transforming advanced research into therapies that can help heal and uplift those most in need. This is translational innovation guided by empathy."

"For many families, access to life-changing therapies has felt out of reach," said Dr. Indraneel Ghosh, Senior Business Advisor in Asia representing Caring Cross. "This partnership is about changing that. By working together in India, for patients in India, we are taking real steps to ensure that cures can be available to every community, not just a few."

The partnership also supports India's national public health priorities. For example, Sickle Cell Disease is recognized as a major priority by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), and expanding affordable, curative treatment options aligns with national strategies to reduce disease burden, improve health equity, and strengthen local biomanufacturing capabilities.

About Caring Cross

Caring Cross is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to accelerating the development of advanced medicines and ensuring global access to cures. To achieve its mission, Caring Cross develops technologies and therapeutic candidates that improve the accessibility, affordability, and applicability of advanced medicines like CAR-T therapy and stem cell gene therapy. Vectors used for Caring Cross advanced therapy medicinal products are manufactured by Vector BioMed, a for-profit vector contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), specializing in rapid lentiviral vector manufacturing solutions to provide the industry with affordable, high-quality GMP lentiviral vectors.

About Amrita Research Center Delhi (ARCD)

The Amrita Research Center Delhi (ARCD), a Center within Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and located on the Faridabad campus (Delhi NCR), is a translational research institute integrating basic, molecular, and preclinical research laboratories with a full-scale GMP manufacturing facility. ARCD's mission is to translate advanced medical research "from bench to bedside," focused on developing affordable therapeutic technologies that serve broad public health needs.

Learn more: https://www.amrita.edu/center/arcd/

About Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (AVVP) is a non-profit multidisciplinary, research-intensive university approved by the University Grants Commission of the Government of India and established under the guidance of Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma). With campuses across India and collaborations with global research institutions, Amrita is dedicated to "Compassion Driven Research" — advancing solutions to pressing global challenges such as health inequity, environmental sustainability, and poverty. AVVP Is a top three private university in India and overall ranked 8th in India.

Learn more: https://www.amrita.edu/about/

