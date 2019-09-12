Caring for Caregivers: Resources from USAGov Help in Difficult Times

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's easy to feel overwhelmed when you're caring for a parent, spouse, or child with medical needs. There's so much to do, and so much to remember. It can be exhausting. And it can leave you feeling isolated.

But you don't have to handle everything alone. These resources from USAGov connect you with the information you need to make decisions about your loved one's care.

Support for You

Sometimes, the toughest part of caregiving is managing your own emotions and worries. Find encouraging reassurance from experts and others who have been where you are.

The Caring for the Caregiver booklet from the National Cancer Institute teaches you how to cope with difficult feelings, advocate during medical appointments, and let your friends and family know how they can help.

Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia can be especially difficult as you deal with mental and emotional changes in your family member. The National Institute on Aging's Alzheimer's Caregiving site can help you adapt to your loved one's evolving needs.

If you're caring for a veteran, contact the VA Caregiver Support Line. You can talk with someone who will listen, empathize, and help you find benefits and local services for your veteran.

And with the HealthFinder.gov directory of local and online support groups, you and the person you're caring for can get encouragement from others who have gone through similar challenges.

Local Services and Respite Care Providers

When you can't do everything yourself, local professionals can offer specialized services, or just give you a break from the intensity of caregiving.

The Administration for Community Living offers a list of databases with government ratings of local care providers. You'll find trusted companies specializing in home health care, assisted living, and nursing home care. And the Eldercare Locator helps you find information on local in-home support services, transportation for seniors, and more.

When you need a break, respite care can help. Professionals can come to your home or provide a safe and welcoming place for a short-term stay for your loved one. Learn more about respite care and find services near you through the National Institute on Aging.

Becoming a Financial Caregiver

When you're helping someone with health challenges, handling their money and property can create a whole new layer of stress. Get a better understanding of your role with the Managing Someone Else's Money guides, from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The guides cover how power of attorney works, the role of a trustee, and the duties of being a court-appointed guardian.

The guides will build your confidence as you take on these responsibilities. They also include links to federal, state, and local programs and professionals to answer your questions.

Get more help and encouragement from USAGov's Caregiver Support page. Learn tips for relieving caregiver stress, and find out how to be paid as a caregiver for your family member.

Follow USAGov on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and become an email subscriber for regular updates on information and services from the government to help with everyday life.

USAGov is a federal program that guides you to tips and tools in English and in Spanish from hundreds of government agencies, departments, and programs. We make it easier for you to find answers you can trust about government information and services online or by phone.

SOURCE USAGov

Related Links

http://www.usa.gov

