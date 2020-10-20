Caring People Hires COO, Appoints CPO, and Increases Workforce Despite COVID-19 Pressures on Home Healthcare

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An article released by Home Health Care News in June 2020 surveyed approximately 150 industry leaders on their revenue report during Q1 and Q2. While 92% of home healthcare companies experienced a decline in revenue, Caring People surmounts the majority of home healthcare agencies and continues to excel full force, experiencing verticals in revenue, administrative staff, and caregivers.

The company currently has over 2,000 employees, including executives, administrative support, clinical oversight, and caregivers. Steven East, CEO of Caring People, shares "despite the industry challenges, we've been able to navigate the curve and see a positive impact from our entire team's effort to provide our clients the care they deserve. An increase in infrastructure means we can keep forging into new markets and service areas – this is an exciting time for Caring People."

As a family-owned company for over 20 years, Caring People's core values and culture have always guided company decisions, from deciding to provide the highest level of care possible for their clients, to assembling their team of dedicated, passionate, industry experts. Setting the tone of a cultural environment is critical to retention and morale – at Caring People it's one of camaraderie, passion, and excellence.

Through August and September 2020, 16 new employees joined the company: Outreach Associates – Anna Hetterick, Angela Jagrosse and Jessica Leykum, Director of Client Relations – Lauren Ragonese, Regional Director of Texas – Brittany Codianna, Care Manager – Linda Shulman, Supervisor of Care Management – Rita Brugmann, Branch Administrator – Miki Von Luckner, Director of Patient Services – Alain Laurent, Field Nurse Supervisors – Nadia Smith-Litchfield and Wanekia Clark, and COO – Michael Nappi, to name a few key roles.

As the Chief Operating Officer, Michael has the broad responsibility for the successful execution of Caring People's strategy, including translating that strategy into a tactical plan, and leading the organization to achieving and exceeding metrics-based objectives. Michael will continuously partner with Regional Leaders to implement best practices, and leverage the strengths of the rapidly growing corporation, while always seeking creative and sustainable strategies for care and service delivery improvement. Michael will also work closely with newly acquired companies to ensure a smooth onboarding and system integration.

Michael stated, "I am excited about this opportunity with Caring People and am proud to join a company with such a rich, positive culture and a strong commitment to the patients it serves. I am looking forward to continuing to reinforce Caring People's position as one of the leaders in the home care industry in the country."

Newly appointed Caring People CPO, Adinah East, has been a critical part of the success, functionality, and strong company morale for over 10 years.

"I have had the opportunity to wear many hats from operational leader to project management and everything in between," says Mrs. East.

"In this exciting, dynamic, and competitive industry, I'm thrilled that Steven and Caring People identified the need and made the investment in our most important asset, our people. As the Chief People Officer, my primary focus will be to continuously improve the employee experience with the goal of implementing recruitment and hiring best practices, increasing retention, ongoing professional development opportunities, and contributing to the overall company growth."

About Caring People

Caring People is a family-owned and operated licensed home care agency that has served more than 25,000 clients over the past 20 years. The agency provides a number of care-based services including Alzheimer's and dementia care, companion care, skilled nursing care, care management services, hands-on care and Medicare. Skilled professionals deliver care with the highest degree of compassion, understanding and commitment. Caring People serves the following areas: North Babylon, NY; Westchester/Bronx, NY; Hempstead, NY; Jericho, NY; Queens, NY; Clifton, NJ; Toms River, NJ; Hackensack, NJ; Norwalk, CT; New Haven, CT; Hartford, CT; West Palm Beach, FL; Miami, FL; Pompano Beach, FL; Jupiter, FL; Dallas, TX; and Fort Worth, TX. Learn more at caringpeopleinc.com.

