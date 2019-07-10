Caring Transitions Launches Upgraded User-Friendly Online Estate Sale Auction Site

CINCINNATI, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Transitions, a Cincinnati-based senior relocation, downsizing and estate liquidation franchise, recently announced the launch of its newly revamped Online Estate Sale auction site CTBIDS.com. The website technology provides guests the ability to search for previously owned items for sale on their mobile device or computer and then bid on desired items in their local area and around the country. CTBIDS.com provides a place where items find new homes for things that matter, ranging from everyday household goods to unique treasures and hard to locate items.

The newly revamped website allows interested buyers and browsers to scroll through hundreds of items that are uploaded by Caring Transitions franchise owners nationwide. Caring Transitions Owners are CRTS trained, bonded and ensured and each auction item is carefully handled with care, preserving the story behind each and every item. Users can easily shop multiple estates sales on-line from across the country or from a local business in the community. Local pick up is available, offering the benefit of a safe environment for pick up with no shipping charges. Guests to the website will find an easy to use straightforward interface that was custom built to guarantee a user-friendly experience. The new technology offers higher resolution photos, videos, detailed descriptions and live updates that can alert the guest's mobile phone will make it even easier to find and purchase items.

Caring Transitions' goal is to make sure that from the moment you log in to search through the site, to bid on an item, and then to receive your item is simple and convenient for anyone to use. Guests can purchase items using Paypal or a credit card. In a world where everything is at the click of our fingertips Caring Transitions strives to ensure bargain-hunters, thrifters, and DIYers are able to enjoy the ease of this new platform and use it to value, repurpose, and reuse the items for sale.

"Launching the CTBIDS online auction site continues to show how Caring Transitions is moving in an exciting direction this year," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Caring Transitions will continue to keep up with trending technology and bring the best experience to guests who are searching through the CTBIDSs site."

Caring Transitions has over 200 locations in 40 states and is looking to expand its system through qualified franchisees that have a balance of high business acumen as well as a passion for helping others, especially the elderly.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the first national franchising concept specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 200 locations throughout the United States all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, shipping and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. Caring Transitions was named one of the fastest growing franchises in 2017 by Franchise Gator, and was also named on Entrepreneur's annual Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit www.caringtransitions.com.

