Caring Village Announces Enhanced App Features to Support Family Caregivers and Reduce Stress

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Village, a provider of caregiver support tools and resources for families managing care for older adults, individuals with disabilities, and those with chronic conditions, has announced enhanced features in its mobile app designed to simplify coordination, improve communication, and reduce caregiver stress.

Caregiver Support Made Simple

The Caring Village app helps families organize care tasks, manage schedules, and track health and wellness in one centralized, secure platform. The latest updates expand the app's functionality with new tools designed to address the growing emotional and logistical strain of family caregiving.

According to the AARP and National Alliance for Caregiving (NAC) 2025 Caregiving in the U.S. Report, approximately 63 million Americans are providing unpaid care to a family member or friend—a number that has grown significantly over the past decade. The report also found that one in four caregivers experience high emotional stress, with many citing fragmented communication and coordination challenges as leading factors.

Expanded Features to Simplify Family Coordination

The Caring Village app provides caregivers with a unified way to share updates, delegate responsibilities, and track key health indicators. The new release introduces several notable enhancements:

AI Caregiver "Julia" – An intelligent assistant that provides personalized insights, reminders, and care recommendations based on user activity.

– An intelligent assistant that provides personalized insights, reminders, and care recommendations based on user activity. Shared Calendar – Allows family members to coordinate appointments, medication schedules, and caregiving shifts in real time.

– Allows family members to coordinate appointments, medication schedules, and caregiving shifts in real time. Wellness Journal – Enables mood, symptom, and activity tracking for both caregivers and care recipients, offering a clear overview of daily wellbeing.

– Enables mood, symptom, and activity tracking for both caregivers and care recipients, offering a clear overview of daily wellbeing. Care Plans – Provide structured templates to document and monitor activities of daily living (ADLs).

– Provide structured templates to document and monitor activities of daily living (ADLs). Social Features – Support connection among family members and friends involved in caregiving, fostering collaboration and emotional support.

– Support connection among family members and friends involved in caregiving, fostering collaboration and emotional support. Centralized Document Storage – Allows secure uploading and organization of important care-related documents.

Leadership Perspective

"Our mission is to make caregiving more connected and less stressful," said Ron Novak, spokesperson for Caring Village. "Every day, millions of caregivers manage countless details to ensure the well-being of their loved ones. Our platform is designed to make that process easier, more organized, and more collaborative."

Accessible Tools for Every Caregiver

The app is available on iOS , Android and the Web, with a free version offering core features for all users. A premium subscription includes expanded functionality such as creating multiple villages, inviting additional members, and increased storage capacity.

While pricing transparency is a growing focus in digital health, Caring Village has opted to maintain flexible options across its free and premium tiers, allowing users to choose the plan that best fits their caregiving needs.

Empowering Families Across the U.S.

By connecting families through shared tools, Caring Village continues to expand its mission to support caregivers of all backgrounds—including those caring for aging parents, partners, or individuals living with chronic conditions.

More information can be found at www.caringvillage.com.

About Caring Village

Caring Village provides digital tools and resources that support caregivers of older adults. Focused on communication, coordination, and wellness, the company's platform empowers families to manage care more effectively and stay connected across distances.

