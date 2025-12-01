CaringBridge and DoorDash Partner to Double Donations up to $50,000 on Giving Tuesday

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, on Giving Tuesday, CaringBridge will kick off a month-long holiday giving campaign. The Giving Tuesday campaign is thanks to gift card partner, DoorDash, the local commerce platform that connects people with their favorite businesses. All donations received on CaringBridge.org on Giving Tuesday will be matched by Door Dash, dollar for dollar, up to $50,000.

A Resource for Families in Need of Support

CaringBridge is an invaluable resource to family caregivers like Erin, whose adopted son Maverick suffered several medical complications upon arriving in the United States.

"Our community filled in the pieces like kids' sports practices that just slipped by because I was in the hospital and there was just way too much going on," Erin said. "Knowing that our kids were being taken care of, or that we didn't have to cook meals. People were very good about reading our updates and providing the support we needed for that week."

A donation to CaringBridge means that thousands of family caregivers continue to receive the emotional, social, and practical support they need, including nearly 1,200 messages of love, hope, and support posted every hour. A donation to CaringBridge means CaringBridge remains no cost and ad-free.

For family caregivers, a little extra help goes a long way. CaringBridge allows loved ones to send gift cards like DoorDash directly to caregivers through the platform, making it easy for family and friends to provide much-needed support.

The partnership with CaringBridge is just one way DoorDash shows up for the communities they serve. From efforts to empower local food banks and pantries through Project DASH, to supporting innovative public policy on food access, DoorDash is committed to helping those in need.

To learn more or make a tax-deductible donation to CaringBridge during the campaign, please visit caringbridge.org/give/now.

About CaringBridge

CaringBridge is a no-cost, 501(c)(3) nonprofit health platform that surrounds family caregivers with support while they care for a loved one on a health journey. A donor-supported nonprofit founded in 1997, the organization offers tools to share and document a health journey, coordinate help, and connect caregivers with their community.

Every 11 minutes, a new CaringBridge page is created. Each year, over 10.2 million messages are posted that offer encouragement, support, and comfort to family caregivers and their loved ones. In partnership with Go Fund Me and InComm Payments Gift Cards, over $10 million is raised annually to meet families' financial needs. Additionally, more than 16,000 meals are delivered through partnerships with Meal Train and Instacart.

CaringBridge serves all 50 states and more than 240 countries worldwide.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 30 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is your door to more: the local commerce platform dedicated to enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers.

SOURCE CaringBridge