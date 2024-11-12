CaringBridge and Hollstadt Consulting Unite to Honor National Family Caregivers Month, Amplifying Support for Family Caregivers

Hollstadt Consulting Offers $10,000 Matching Gift on November 12th & 13th to Double Donations to CaringBridge

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CaringBridge, the no-cost, 501(c)(3) nonprofit health platform, is proud to announce its collaboration with Hollstadt Consulting, a woman-owned Twin Cities-based management consulting firm with more than 30 years' experience, together invite organizations and individuals to recognize and honor the vital role family caregivers play supporting loved ones on a health journey.

"CaringBridge is on a mission to add critical support to the lives of family caregivers who often juggle over 30 hours of unpaid caregiving every week, on top of a full-time job," said Tia Newcomer, CEO of CaringBridge. "Our research highlights that the acute feeling of overwhelm leads to isolation and loneliness that many caregivers experience. We're grateful for Hollstadt Consulting's generous two-day match on November 12th and 13th when every donation will be matched dollar for dollar up to $10,000."

Molly Jungbauer, CEO of Hollstadt Consulting, added, "Hollstadt is committed to fostering community and supporting caregivers. We're proud to match donations up to $10,000 to CaringBridge, an organization that helps families during challenging times. By using CaringBridge, caregivers can connect with their community, communicate easily, and receive support. Together, we can create a more compassionate environment for those navigating health journeys."

Last year, over 5.5 million messages of support were shared on CaringBridge pages, illustrating the power of community during difficult times. CaringBridge offers essential tools that allow family caregivers to share updates, coordinate care, and engage their communities in meaningful ways.

This November, during National Caregivers Month, join CaringBridge, Hollstadt, and thousands of CaringBridge users, to build bridges of care and communication and ensure the 53 million family caregivers in the U.S. don't go through a health journey alone.

To learn more or to make a tax-deductible contribution, visit www.CaringBridge.org/give.

About CaringBridge

CaringBridge is a no-cost, 501(c)(3) nonprofit health platform that surrounds family caregivers with support while they care for a loved one on a health journey. A donor-supported nonprofit founded in 1997, the organization offers tools to share and document a health journey, simplify care coordination, and connect caregivers with a supportive community. CaringBridge addresses feelings of overwhelm, isolation, and loneliness by improving emotional health and social connectedness, helping people come together in support of healing. With 320,000 people on the platform every day sending or receiving support, there are over 1,600 messages of love, hope, and compassion posted every hour. And every 12 minutes a new CaringBridge page is started. The CaringBridge community includes all 50 states and more than 242 countries around the world.

To support family caregivers, and to ensure no one goes through a health journey alone, make a tax-deductible donation at CaringBridge.org/give.

About Hollstadt Consulting

Hollstadt Consulting is a woman-owned consulting firm that delivers customized talent solutions built on authentic lasting relationships. We specialize in contract, contract-for-hire, direct hire, exclusive search, and nearshore staffing solutions to find top talent for IT and Business project lifecycles. Our clients trust our expertise to find top talent, and our consultants appreciate the variety of opportunities and options we offer. With our diverse range of industries and roles, Hollstadt Consulting is the ideal partner for your talent needs. www.hollstadt.com

