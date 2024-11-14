CaringBridge and InComm Payments Launch Gift Card Service for Supporting Family Caregivers

CaringBridge users now have more ways to provide meaningful support to caregivers with gift cards for meal deliveries, transportation services and more

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. & ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CaringBridge, a nonprofit health platform, and InComm Payments, a leading payments technology company, have launched Gift Cards as an option on "Ways to Help" within CaringBridge pages (also available at CaringBridge.TheGiftCardShop.com). With this partnership, CaringBridge makes it easy to purchase and send gift cards directly to family caregivers to ease the burden of caring for loved ones. The service provides an immediate, easy and reliable way to help caregivers supporting those on a health journey.

"Caregiving can be an immensely stressful and overwhelming experience. We know families often also experience new costs and expenses because of unplanned health journeys. At CaringBridge, we are always thinking about ways for communities to extend their support, both emotional and instrumental," said Tia Newcomer, CEO of CaringBridge. "Gift cards offer a way to deliver that support along with a personalized touch, such as words of encouragement. We are grateful to InComm Payments for helping us bring this service to life and show caregivers they are not alone on their health journeys."

An April 2024 survey conducted by CaringBridge found more than 60% of caregivers find caregiving to be stressful, while more than 30% of caregivers report heavy financial strains. With InComm Payments' extensive product catalog, CaringBridge and CaringBridge.TheGiftCardShop.com help relieve that stress with gift cards for meal delivery and transportation services, popular restaurants and retail brands, as well as Zift Zillions of Gifts™ multi-brand gift cards and Visa® gift card options that can be used for a variety of needs. Purchasers can select physical cards that are shipped to the recipient's mailing address or digital cards sent to their email address.

"Every caregiver's journey is unique, and their friends and loved ones are often in the best position to understand what kind of support will truly help them face a challenge," said Jaime Yeager, Vice President of Business Development at InComm Payments. "CaringBridge has created an incredible space for communities to do just that. The platform supports more than 320,000 visitors daily sending 1,600 messages of love and hope every hour. We are honored to help grow their service offerings with gift card options, providing these thousands of consumers with an easy way to help the caregivers in their lives."

Visit CaringBridge.TheGiftCardShop.com to learn more about how to send gifts of support to caregivers and their loved ones, and CaringBridge.org to learn more about the nonprofit health platform.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 412 global patents and a presence in more than 40 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

About CaringBridge

CaringBridge is a no-cost, 501(c)(3) nonprofit health platform that surrounds family caregivers with support while they care for a loved one on a health journey. A donor-supported nonprofit founded in 1997, the organization offers tools to share and document a health journey, simplify care coordination, and connect caregivers with a supportive community. CaringBridge addresses feelings of overwhelm, isolation, and loneliness by improving emotional health and social connectedness, helping people come together in support of healing. With 320,000 people on the platform every day sending or receiving support, there are over 1,600 messages of love, hope, and compassion posted every hour. And every 12 minutes a new CaringBridge page is started. The CaringBridge community includes all 50 states and more than 242 countries around the world.

To support family caregivers, and to ensure no one goes through a health journey alone, make a tax-deductible donation at CaringBridge.org/give.

Media Contact

Nadia Walker

[email protected]

Media Contacts

Anthony Popiel

Communications Manager

InComm Payments

[email protected]

Emily Kent

Dalton Agency (on behalf of InComm Payments)

[email protected]

540-621-5448

SOURCE InComm Payments