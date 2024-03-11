CaringBridge Announces 2024 Spring Giving Campaign: $27,500 in matching gifts from two anonymous donors amplifies impact.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As we step into the season of renewal, CaringBridge is launching its Spring giving campaign, running from March 12 to March 28. This campaign offers CaringBridge donors the opportunity to support hope, healing, and connection for those going through a health journey. This year, two anonymous donors are offering matching gift opportunities, doubling all donations to CaringBridge up to $27,500.

The basis of this year's campaign is the inclusion of matching gifts generously provided by anonymous benefactors, totaling an inspiring $27,500. During specific windows of generosity – March 12 – 13, March 19 – 20, and March 27 – 28 – donations will be magnified by matching gifts during this timeframe.

As a no-cost, nonprofit health communication platform that surrounds family caregivers with support while they care for a loved one on a health journey, CaringBridge relies on donations to offer the necessary tools to share and document a health journey, simplify care coordination, and connect caregivers with a supportive community. CaringBridge addresses the feelings family caregivers have of being overwhelmed, isolated, and lonely by improving emotional health and social connectedness, helping people come together in support of healing.

There are 53+ million family caregivers in the U.S, and in moments of health adversity, CaringBridge is a place where these caregivers find solace in knowing they are not alone. CaringBridge users report feeling a 3x greater connection to family and 1.6X greater in feeling like someone is in their corner. (source: Caregiving in the US 2020, AARP 2020 – 2021 ARCHANGELS National Caregiver Survey. Q4 2021 CaringBridge ARCHANGELS Survey of CaringBridge users.)

This sentiment rings true for best friends Kate and Stephanie. When Stephanie was diagnosed with cancer, Kate started a CaringBridge for her. "Caring is in the name. And CaringBridge has not only given me the opportunity to help be her voice, but also to say there are good people out there, we have a story, and we have an opportunity to reach others."

Tia Newcomer, CaringBridge CEO, emphasizes the importance of support and community during a health journey, stating, "Caring for a loved one during a health challenge is overwhelming and stressful, in fact 40% of unpaid family caregivers report feeling isolated and unsupported. CaringBridge provides the ability to connect and activate the community of your choice, making it simple and easy to share updates and coordinate support all in one place. Because of this, 2/3 of CaringBridge caregivers receive support for their request within 24 hours. This is only possible because generous donors power CaringBridge, making it available at no-cost, private and ad-free. As the needs grow for the over 53M family caregivers in the US alone, our need grows to support them. I hope you'll consider supporting this important work as we fulfill our vision of a world where no one goes through a health journey alone."

To join the movement and make a tax-deductible donation, please visit CaringBridge.org/give.

About CaringBridge

www.caringbridge.org

