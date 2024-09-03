CaringBridge Announces New Board of Directors Members and 2025 Executive Positions

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 27 years, CaringBridge has worked towards its vision of a world where no one goes through a health journey alone. CaringBridge, a health platform supporting family caregivers and their loved ones on a health journey, announces new directors, including 10 incumbents and 3 newly elected members.

New members joining in September 2024 include:

Sandy Chung – American Academy of Pediatrics Immediate Past President, CEO of Trusted Doctors, Medical Director of the Virginia Mental Health Access Program LinkedIn Profile

American Academy of Pediatrics Immediate Past President, CEO of Trusted Doctors, Medical Director of the Virginia Mental Health Access Program LinkedIn Profile Kristy Lindquist – Co-Founder and Partner, Chasm Partners LinkedIn Profile

– Co-Founder and Partner, Chasm Partners LinkedIn Profile Steve Margolis – Retired Health Plan Executive, Independent Board Member, and Current President Vitality Group LinkedIn Profile

CaringBridge has also announced its incoming 2025 Board Chair and Vice Chair positions, and continuing Executive Committee positions, including:

Board Chair Sarah Krevans - Retired Healthcare Executive, Independent Board Member, and Board Leader

- Retired Healthcare Executive, Independent Board Member, and Board Leader Board Vice Chair Linda Ireland – Independent Board Director, Engaged Philanthropist, Change Catalyst

– Independent Board Director, Engaged Philanthropist, Change Catalyst Treasurer, Finance, & Development Committee Chair Calvin Allen , EVP & Chief Human Resources Officer at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

, EVP & Chief Human Resources Officer at Children's Hospital of Impact Committee Chair Cris Ross – Chief Information Officer, Mayo Clinic

– Chief Information Officer, Governance Committee Chair - Adrian Slobin – Chief Growth Officer, Huron Consulting

- – Chief Growth Officer, Huron Consulting Board Chair Emeritus - Scott Spiker – Board Director, Chairman at First Command Financial Services

Continuing on the Board : Paurvi Bhatt President, Chief Impact Officer Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers; Molly Jungbauer, CEO Hollstadt Consulting; Kevin O'Leary, Co-Founder Health Tech Nerds; and Sara Ratner, President Integrated & Government Programs Nomi Health.

"I am thrilled to welcome our new members to the CaringBridge board," said Tia Newcomer, CEO of CaringBridge. "Our board is made up of seasoned professionals in healthcare with deeply personal connections to caregiving, and I am truly excited about the future and what we will accomplish together. I also want to express my gratitude to Scott Spiker and Sarah Krevans for their service as Chair and Vice Chair and to warmly welcome Sarah into the new role as Chair, alongside Linda Ireland as Vice Chair. The board is essential in continuing our path of meaningful and transformational work to surround family caregivers with support – emotional, social, and functional – as they care for a loved one on a health journey of any kind."

About CaringBridge

CaringBridge is a no-cost, 501(c)(3) nonprofit health platform that surrounds family caregivers with support while they care for a loved one on a health journey. A donor-supported nonprofit founded in 1997, the organization offers tools to share and document a health journey, simplify care coordination, and connect caregivers with a supportive community. CaringBridge addresses feelings of overwhelm, isolation, and loneliness by improving emotional health and social connectedness, helping people come together in support of healing. With 320,000 people on the platform every day sending or receiving support, there are over 1,600 messages of love, hope, and compassion posted every hour. And every 12 minutes a new CaringBridge page is started. The CaringBridge community includes all 50 states and more than 242 countries around the world.

To support family caregivers, and to ensure no one goes through a health journey alone, make a tax-deductible donation at CaringBridge.org/give.

SOURCE CaringBridge