Acquisition Positions SilverAssist as the Fastest Growing National Senior Housing Referral Network

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverAssist , a comprehensive senior assistance network connecting families with trusted information, expert guidance, and quality services to simplify aging and senior living decisions, today announced the acquisition of Caring, LLC (Caring.com). Caring brings one of the industry's most expansive referral footprints to SilverAssist, significantly accelerating national reach and operator connectivity. The transaction positions SilverAssist as the fastest-growing national referral and advisory network in senior housing.

Caring.com acquired by SilverAssist, joining Oasis Senior Advisors and ElderLife Financial to form the fastest-growing national referral and advisory network in senior housing.

This strategic milestone solidifies SilverAssist as a leading occupancy solutions partner for senior living operators nationwide. Caring.com, one of the most visited online destinations for senior care reviews, education, and family referrals, and its family of brands join SilverAssist's expanding services portfolio, which also includes Oasis Senior Advisors, a national network of local Certified Senior Advisors, and ElderLife Financial, a financial services company purpose-built to help families pay for senior housing.

"SilverAssist aims to address what's fundamentally broken in the senior living referral industry," said Greg Mason, CEO of SilverAssist. "For too long, referrals have been dominated by volume-driven lead funnels, not real relationships. By innovating on the digital side and pairing it with a relationship-first approach, we're redefining what referral partnerships should look like. This is about far more than placement; it's about stewarding families through a time of transition while delivering truly qualified leads to communities."

The integrated network offers unmatched resources for senior living operators and trusted guidance for families navigating the complex realities of aging, including:

Better-Qualified Referrals: A stronger lead pipeline combining Caring.com's national reach, SilverAssist's digital marketing capabilities, and Oasis Senior Advisors' local expertise.

A stronger lead pipeline combining Caring.com's national reach, SilverAssist's digital marketing capabilities, and Oasis Senior Advisors' local expertise. Localizing Digital Referrals: Expert local advisors provide hands-on, market-specific guidance that improves referral quality and move-in likelihood.

Expert local advisors provide hands-on, market-specific guidance that improves referral quality and move-in likelihood. Integrated Financial Navigation: ElderLife Financial helps families overcome affordability barriers through bridge loans, real estate solutions, Veteran benefits support, and payment planning, which expands the pool of move-in-ready families.

ElderLife Financial helps families overcome affordability barriers through bridge loans, real estate solutions, Veteran benefits support, and payment planning, which expands the pool of move-in-ready families. Transparent, Operator-First Business Practices: Clear lead-crediting processes, ethical referral standards, and partnership-driven economics designed to reduce friction and improve trust.

"Through this acquisition, we are expanding our ability to localize digital referrals and connect families with our network of expert local senior advisors," said John Benbrook, President of Oasis Senior Advisors. "Our nationwide network expands digital reach, strengthens local partnerships, and delivers integrated financial services with true hyper-local senior advisory support that benefits families and operators alike."

The acquisition comes at a pivotal moment for the senior living industry. Today, more than 61 million Americans are aged 65 and older, a figure widely projected to reach 90 million by 2050, driving unprecedented demand for senior care services and trusted guidance.

At the same time, digital engagement continues to accelerate, with approximately 26,000 senior-care related online searches occurring every hour. This surge reflects the urgency and complexity of decisions families face and underscores the need for advisory services that are not only expansive but also educational, transparent, and family-first.

"SilverAssist is transforming the senior living placement experience, by connecting digital tools, local advisors, and financial resources," Mason added, "We deliver the right referral to the right community at the right time. That's the SilverAssist difference."

Senior living operators interested in partnering with SilverAssist are encouraged to contact the company directly.

ABOUT SILVER CORPORATE HOLDINGS, LLC

SilverAssist is a senior assistance network and occupancy solutions partner for senior living operators nationwide. Through its primary operating brands, Oasis Senior Advisors, ElderLife Financial, and Caring, SilverAssist combines national digital reach, local advisor expertise, and integrated financial solutions to deliver better qualified referrals while empowering families to navigate the complex realities of aging and senior living decisions.

More information about SilverAssist can be found at www.silverassist.com .

ABOUT CARING, LLC



Caring, LLC and its flagship website, Caring.com, is a leading senior living referral service and the nation's top site for senior care reviews. Founded in 2007, and serving millions of website visitors today, Caring applies cutting-edge technology to a humane mission, providing relevant senior care information and support, as well as comprehensive senior living and senior care directories for the United States, with hundreds of thousands of consumer reviews of senior living and in-home care providers. Through a toll-free referral helpline, Caring's empathetic, nationwide team of Family Advisors — who are among the most highly trained, highly skilled, and knowledgeable experts in senior care — help seniors and their families research and connect to the most appropriate services and support for their specific situations.

More information about Caring and its services, visit Caring.com .

