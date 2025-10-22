CARINGKIND RAISES OVER $655,000 AT THE 37TH ANNUAL ALZHEIMER'S WALK & BRAIN HEALTH DAY IN CENTRAL PARK

New York City's Longest-Standing Alzheimer's event united more than 2,000 supporters to advance care, connection, and brain health

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CaringKind, the leading expert in Alzheimer's and dementia care and support, celebrated another milestone on Saturday, October 18, as more than 2,000 supporters filled Central Park in a sea of orange for the 37th Annual CaringKind New York City Alzheimer's Walk & Brain Health Day. The beloved city tradition raised over $655,000 - and counting - to support free programs and services for individuals and communities impacted by Alzheimer's and related dementias.

Prominent news anchors and longtime CaringKind supporters Bill Ritter and Mike Marza of ABC7 Eyewitness News returned as Masters of Ceremonies, leading a program that honored research pioneers, caregiver champions, and advocates shaping the future of brain health.

The day began with the Brain Health Day where attendees explored hands-on stations featuring early-detection resources, screenings, cognitive-engagement activities, and wellness tools. The Dream Lounge, inspired by CaringKind's Early-Stage Center, created a safe and empowering space for peer-to-peer connection among individuals living with memory loss.

Throughout the morning, walkers visited activations sponsored by community partners including: Eisai, Lilly, Axsome, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Home Instead, RiverSpring Living, The Watermark at Brooklyn Heights, The 80th Street Residence, Vireo, A Place for Mom, The Bristal Assisted Living, 305 West End Assisted Living, Grimaldi Yeung Law Group, New York Athletic Club, United Federation of Teachers, 92Y, Acadia, Cathay Bank, Homecrest Community Services, Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel, Littman Krooks LLP, BeWell Medical Alert, CAIPA Foundation, Pitta & Baione LLP, Cannabis Doctors of New York, NYU Grossman School of Medicine, St. Nicks Alliance, Brooklyn Roasting Company, Arts & Minds, Graywings, Kat Tolis, and T Salon - each contributing to the event's mission of holistic brain health and community well-being.

The Opening Ceremony honored leaders in care and research, including Dr. James Noble, Professor of Neurology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Clinical Core Leader of the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, a trailblazer in brain health and dementia research; Dr. Jessica Zwerling, Professor of Neurology and Psychiatry and Director of the Center of Excellence for Alzheimer's Disease at Montefiore-Einstein and Director of the Center for Excellence in Alzheimer's Disease at Montefiore and Albert Einstein College who has dedicated her career to equitable access and culturally responsive dementia care; and Dr. Sam Gandy, Mount Sinai Professor of Alzheimer's Disease Research and Associate Director of the Mount Sinai Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, one of the foremost experts driving innovation and breakthroughs in Alzheimer's research and the science of brain health; and in memory of Geri Taylor, presented by her daughter-in-law, Stephanie Taylor, honoring a lifelong healthcare leader and fearless advocate inspiring dignity, inclusion, and empowerment for all those living with dementia.

The morning began with an energizing warm-up led by 92NY, setting a spirited tone for the day. Walk Board Chair Todd Matlovsky, along with Walk Chairs Heidi Brod, Beth Grossfeld, and Maria Shulz, then took the stage alongside Board Members Jeff Jones and Linda LaGorga to welcome participants. Ellen O'Brien followed with a stirring rendition of "New York, New York." Actor and longtime CaringKind advocate David Hyde Pierce joined participants from the Dream Lounge - CaringKind's early-stage engagement program - for the official countdown and ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the start of the two-mile journey through Central Park, a powerful walk of hope, healing, and connection.

"What we witnessed on Saturday was the true power of community in action," said Eleonora Tornatore-Mikesh, President and CEO of CaringKind. "Raising more than $655,000 with over 2,000 participants isn't just an achievement, it's a statement of what compassion can accomplish."

At a time when many vital dementia programs have been forced to shut down due to budget cuts, CaringKind continues to fill the gaps - answering Helpline calls, training care partners, and showing up when others can't. For over 45 years, CaringKind has made sure care never stops, even when the system does.

"And as science offers new hope - from the FDA-approved blood test for early detection to the POINTER Study proving the power of lifestyle and connection - we're meeting this moment with innovation and heart," said Tornatore-Mikesh.

CaringKind's latest initiative, 100 Women of Impact, was also present at the Walk - a dynamic group of women who believe in the power of community, education, and action to change the trajectory of brain health. They are using their voices, networks, and compassion to keep care and education on brain health a priority.

The funds raised from this year's Walk & Brain Health Day will continue to power CaringKind's life-changing programs - from care partner training and support groups to a Helpline and community-based education initiatives.

Fundraising will continue through the end of the year, as CaringKind remains dedicated to ensuring that no one faces dementia alone.

For over 45 years, CaringKind has stood as a trusted partner for New Yorkers impacted by Alzheimer's and related dementias. Funds from the Walk support free programs including the 24-hour Helpline (646-744-2900), one-on-one care consultations, family and professional training, support groups, and innovative engagement programs like Connect2Living, which redefines what it means to live well with dementia.

About CaringKind:

CaringKind is the leading expert in Alzheimer's and dementia care and support. With over 45 years of experience, CaringKind provides a comprehensive network of free programs and services that empower individuals and communities impacted by Alzheimer's and related dementias. Through initiatives like Connect2Living, CaringKind is redefining what it means to live well with dementia, helping individuals, care partners, and families find purpose, connection, and community. The organization's programs include personalized care consultations, education and training for families and professionals, social engagement and cultural initiatives, support groups, and a Helpline that ensures everyone has access to expert guidance and compassionate care. CaringKind serves as a trusted partner in care, walking alongside people through every stage of Alzheimer's and dementia with dignity, understanding, and hope.

CaringKind's Helpline is 646-744-2900 | caringkindnyc.org

