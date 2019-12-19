CaringOnDemand Introducing More Affordable, More Efficient On-Demand Home Care Service to Families Across the US

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- www.CaringOnDemand.com - CaringOnDemand, an all new concierge-style home care service, is disrupting the industry with its on-demand technology platform that connects non-medical, in-home caregivers to independent seniors, residents of Senior Living communities, and their families instantly using a simple mobile app or kiosk.

CaringOnDemand

The first on-demand homecare service without expensive hourly minimums, CaringOnDemand is making senior home care more accessible for families and seniors and more attractive to Senior Living communities and Active Adult campuses. CaringOnDemand brings peace of mind to family members, knowing that help is just a click away.

The most significant difference between the CaringOnDemand approach to in-home elder care and that of a standard provider of such services is their approach to timing. Whereas most home care providers require a minimum four-hour duration of each visit, CaringOnDemand clients can request visits of as little as 10 minutes. This means seniors pay for only the amount of care they need, eliminating one of the largest costs associated with home care: time wasted by caregivers sitting idly by after the short-term task in question is completed. Plus, CaringOnDemand caregivers can always service families in need of hourly visits as required for assistance with shopping, transportation, or companionship.

CaringOnDemand is growing a national network of home care providers whose caregivers are all W-2 employed, insured, bonded, trained in CPR and First Aid, and who have undergone extensive background checks. Their growing network of home care providers can assist with a wide range of non-medical needs, including dressing, bathing, meal prep and feeding, transportation, medicine reminders, and more.

The CaringOnDemand business model is also suited to work with senior housing providers who are looking to increase occupancy in their units thanks to the availability of high quality, concierge-style care at a price that's surprisingly affordable. Whereas clients who use traditional home care options can expect to spend an average of $142 daily on home care services, CaringOnDemand members spend a mere $29 a day on average. And clients report a 95% satisfaction rate with the service they receive.

CaringOnDemand is a new kind of home care model that's bringing comfort and savings to families everywhere by connecting clients to a local home care caregivers on an as-needed basis without minimum time requirements per visit, with scheduling and communication handled through a user-friendly smartphone app, and a much lower cost than that of a conventional home care services provider. CaringOnDemand is an industry leader in helping to address the national caregiver shortage by offering wages at up to two times traditional earnings.

