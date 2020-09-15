CarInsurance.com Finds States with Highest and Lowest Auto Liability Coverage Costs

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CarInsurance.com just updated its analysis of auto liability costs in all U.S. states and published rankings of the top 10 highest-cost states and top 10 lowest-cost states for this essential coverage.

The complete study is available here: Liability car insurance: what it covers, what it costs by state

Most states require drivers to purchase auto liability insurance to cover bodily injury and property damage. CarInsurance regularly analyzes auto insurance costs and informs consumers of both national average and local coverage insurance rates.

This year, research shows that the average rates for auto liability insurance are:

$547 per year

per year $48 per month

Lowest 5 states for liability coverage/year

South Dakota , $323 Iowa , $326 Wyoming , $328 Maine , $355 Idaho , $377

Highest 5 states for liability coverage/year

Michigan , $1,855 Connecticut , $891 New York , $867 Maryland , $853 New Jersey , $846

Auto liability rates vary by state for reasons including:

State laws governing how much liability insurance is required to drive legally

Prevalence of uninsured drivers

Proportion of urban vs. rural areas

Volume of claims

"Our research shows that state minimum auto liability requirements are rarely high enough to adequately protect drivers who cause an accident," notes Michelle Megna, CarInsurance's editorial director. "The good news is that it costs less than $100 per year to increase your liability coverage above mandated minimums in most states, and amounts to less than $50 annually in many states."

Penny Gusner, CarInsurance senior consumer analyst, advises that motorists have bodily injury liability limits of $100,000 per person and $300,000 per accident, with $100,000 of property damage liability.

Michelle Megna is available to comment on this research as well as analysis of average car insurance rates by age, liability requirements for financed cars and more.

About CarInsurance.com

CarInsurance is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. QuinStreet is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. CarInsurance is a member of the company's expert research and publishing division.

CarInsurance is a one-stop online destination for car insurance information, providing unbiased, expert advice on how to shop for insurance plans, what consumers should pay and what coverage they can get from a policy. Since 2003, CarInsurance has been educating consumers through its breadth of expert content, tools, and in-depth studies to help site visitors make informed decisions about their car insurance.

Twitter: @carinsurance

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/carinsurance

Media contact

Jacqueline Leppla

Senior Director of Public Relations

QuinStreet, Inc.

Direct +1 775 321 3608

[email protected]

SOURCE CarInsurance.com

Related Links

http://www.carinsurance.com

