Caris Life Sciences Adds Premier Academic Brain Tumor Center to its Precision Oncology Alliance

IRVING, Texas and DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®, a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, announced today that The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University Hospital has become the 32nd member of its Precision Oncology Alliance™. The Alliance is a collaborative network of leading cancer centers that demonstrates a commitment to precision medicine. These centers work together toward a common goal to advance tumor profiling and establish standards of care for molecular testing in oncology.

The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center was one of the first brain tumor research and clinical programs in the United States. Since then, it has advanced to become one of the best pediatric and adult neuro-oncology programs in the world—leading the way in comprehensive care that combines research breakthroughs, clinical trials and the newest therapies. The National Cancer Institute (NCI) has given the center the highest rating of "exceptional" for each of the last 15 years.

The mission of the Center is to provide hope and empower brain tumor patients with unparalleled care, research and education. The Center sees up to 900 new adult brain tumor patients and up to 75 new pediatric brain tumor patients per year from across the country and around the world.

"We are excited to welcome Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center into the Precision Oncology Alliance," said Brian J. Brille, Vice Chairman of Caris Life Sciences. "The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center is globally recognized for its collaborative spirit and commitment to its patients and we expect this partnership with the Alliance members to help further progress the potential of molecular profiling."

Through the Precision Oncology Alliance – powered by Caris – The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center will partner with other notable cancer centers and academic institutions to broaden patient access to precision cancer care, have early access to Caris' Next Generation Profiling™ offerings, and establish evidence-based standards for tumor profiling and molecular testing in oncology. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic and proteomic tumor profiling services available through the Caris Molecular Intelligence® platform, oncologists from the Center will be able to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. Additionally, the Center's researchers will partner with other Alliance members to contribute to and publish data and advance collaborative clinical trials.

"We are well known for pioneering cancer research that results in optimal, individualized treatment," said David Ashley, Ph.D., a Neuro-oncologist and Pediatric Neuro-oncologist at Duke Cancer Center. "We look forward to collaborating with Caris Life Sciences and the members of the Precision Oncology Alliance to fuel the next great discoveries in precision medicine."

The Precision Oncology Alliance comprises 32 academic, hospital and community-based cancer institutions, including ten NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers. The Alliance now includes over 1,350 physicians, spanning more than 400 locations, who provide services for over 280,000 people with cancer each year. Precision Oncology Alliance members also have access to Caris Pharmatech's oncology trial network, which can help reduce the time it takes to identify and connect appropriate patients with novel targeted cancer therapies in clinical development.

Find out more about the Precision Oncology Alliance, powered by Caris, at www.carislifesciences.com/precision-oncology-alliance.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® is a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine through quality and innovation. The company's suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps physicians and cancer patients make more precise and personalized treatment decisions.

Caris is also advancing precision medicine with Next Generation Profiling™ that combines its innovative service offerings, Caris Molecular Intelligence® and ADAPT Biotargeting System™, with its proprietary artificial intelligence analytics engine, DEAN™, to analyze the whole exome, whole transcriptome and complete cancer proteome. This information, coupled with mature clinical outcomes on thousands of patients, provides unmatched molecular solutions for patients, physicians, payers and biopharmaceutical organizations.

Whole transcriptome sequencing with MI Transcriptome provides the most comprehensive and unique RNA analysis available on the market and covers all 22,000 genes, with an average of 60 million reads per patient, to deliver extremely broad coverage and high resolution into the dynamic nature of the transcriptome. Assessing the whole transcriptome allows us to dig deeper into the RNA universe to uncover and detect fusions, splice variants, and expression changes that provide oncologists with more insight and actionable information when determining treatment plans for patients.

Caris Pharmatech, a pioneer of the original Just-In-Time research system with the largest research-ready oncology network is changing the paradigm from the traditional physician outreach model to a real-time approach where patient identification is completed at the lab and the physician is informed so that the patient can be enrolled days earlier, and remain in the local physician's care, without having to travel to a large central trial site. This fundamentally redefines how pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies identify and rapidly enroll patients in precision oncology trials by combining Caris' highest quality industry leading large-scale molecular profiling services with Pharmatech's on-demand site activation and patient enrollment system.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris Life Sciences offers services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit www.CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

