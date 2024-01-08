Caris Life Sciences and Flatiron Health Partner to Create Transformational Real-World Data Offering

The combined power from Caris' DNA, RNA and imaging data with Flatiron's world-class

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition using molecular science and AI, and Flatiron Health, a leading healthtech company transforming evidence generation through an engaged care network, oncology-specific expertise, and fit-for-purpose scientific methods and tools, today announced a partnership to create a multimodal data offering to support and accelerate biopharmaceutical drug development and patient care.

Combining the breadth and depth of Caris' genomic, transcriptomic and imaging database with Flatiron's industry-leading longitudinal patient data and high-quality clinical outcomes, backed by deep scientific expertise, equips cancer researchers with robust comprehensive real-world data (RWD) offering at scale to power the next wave of cancer therapeutics.

"We are excited to collaborate with Flatiron Health to create a multimodal data offering in support of biopharma's efforts to bring novel personalized therapeutic interventions to market to ultimately improve the lives of cancer patients," said David Spetzler, MS, PhD, MBA, President of Caris Life Sciences. "In forming this data union, we are able to maximize biological and clinical context to better understand each patient journey."

"We are thrilled to announce this groundbreaking partnership that brings together Caris' leading molecular science capabilities with Flatiron's unparalleled gold standard of high-quality oncology real-world data," said Stephanie Reisinger, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Real-World Evidence, Flatiron Health. "This opportunity has the potential to create the largest and best-in-class clinical-omics dataset with Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome sequencing coverage, expanding our opportunity to support biopharma in the preclinical stages of drug discovery and translation."

"Identifying sufficient numbers of records to build cohorts of adequate size that can be used to address the most pressing research questions is a challenge that plagues the oncology community. With Caris and Flatiron's combined strength and broad reach across oncology, we can provide this incredibly powerful data at a scale that will fuel drug discovery and therapeutic innovation," said Brian Lamon, PhD, Chief Business Officer of Caris Life Sciences.

As the pioneer in precision medicine and molecular profiling, Caris has created a molecular-rich, real-world database that contains more than 50 petabytes of oncology-specific genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic and imaging data. Caris was the first in the molecular diagnostic industry to provide Whole Exome Sequencing DNA coverage and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing RNA coverage (WES / WTS) for every patient tested.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition using molecular science and AI. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale, clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data and AI technologies provides an unmatched platform to deliver the next-generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com.

About Flatiron Health

Flatiron Health is a healthtech company expanding the possibilities for point of care solutions in oncology and using data for good to power smarter care for every person with cancer. Through machine learning and AI, real-world evidence, and breakthroughs in clinical trials, we continue to transform patients' real-life experiences into knowledge and create a more modern, connected oncology ecosystem. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group. Flatiron.com

