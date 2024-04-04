Caris Life Sciences Announces Partnership with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to Discover Novel Cancer Targets and Accelerate First-In-Class Antibody Drug Conjugate Development

IRVING, Texas, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Discovery™, the therapeutic research arm of Caris Life Sciences® (Caris), the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which operates its healthcare business as EMD Serono in the U.S. and Canada, to accelerate the discovery and development of first-in-class antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, to discover targets with the first-in-class potential to advance the next wave of transformational ADC therapeutics," said Brian Lamon, PhD, Chief Business Officer of Caris. "This partnership adds to our portfolio of external pipeline programs and is a strong validation of our highly differentiated, orthogonal multi-omics approach to discovering truly novel targets that may be harnessed to eradicate tumors."

Under the terms of the agreement, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, will provide Caris with an upfront payment as well as research funding. In addition, Caris will be eligible for discovery, development, regulatory and sales-based milestone payments that may total up to $1.4 billion along with tiered royalties. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany will receive an exclusive global license to develop, manufacture and commercialize ADC therapeutics for selected targets.

"We are dedicated to addressing high unmet needs across multiple cancer types," said Paul Lyne, Global Head of Research Unit Oncology for the Healthcare business sector of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. "Through close collaboration with Caris, utilizing their unique discovery platform, we complement our internal ADC capabilities to develop novel first-in-class ADCs and ultimately strengthen our potential to expand our oncology portfolio."

Caris Discovery leverages the scale of Caris' core molecular profiling business to discover novel, druggable targets that would be otherwise inaccessible through more traditional approaches. Through the convergence of its proprietary ADAPT Biotargeting™ platform, a contemporaneous patient tissue repository, a suite of sophisticated AI and machine learning capabilities, and its dedicated 59,000 square foot discovery research laboratory, Caris Discovery aims to identify and validate new therapeutic targets that can be harnessed by its biopharma partners to develop the next generation of oncology therapies. Under this partnership, targets discovered and validated by Caris can be pursued by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany will be responsible for the preclinical and clinical research, as well as the development and commercialization of drug candidates emanating from these programs.

"Caris Discovery is uncovering novel unexplored targets in patient populations where precision therapeutics have yet to be developed," said Milan Radovich, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer at Caris. "We are proud to be working closely with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, to bring new therapeutic options to cancer patients together."

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition using molecular science and AI. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale, multi-modal database and computing capability needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data and AI technologies provides an unmatched platform to deliver the next generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com.

Caris Life Sciences Media Contact:

Lisa Burgner

[email protected]

214.294.5606

SOURCE Caris Life Sciences