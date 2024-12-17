Caris Life Sciences Appoints Dr. James Hamrick as Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (Caris), a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, today announced James Hamrick, MD, MPH, has been appointed Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™ (Caris POA).

Dr. James Hamrick, Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance

As chairman, Dr. Hamrick will lead the Caris POA, a growing global network of leading cancer centers and research consortia that collaborate to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients. The Caris POA includes 96 cancer centers, academic institutions, research consortia and healthcare systems, including 47 NCI-designated comprehensive cancer centers. Caris POA institutions and investigators have access to Caris' extensive database and artificial intelligence platform to advance research in cancer profiling and molecular testing.

"We are thrilled to welcome James as the new Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance, especially as we approach welcoming our 100th member," said George W. Sledge, Jr., MD, EVP and Chief Medical Officer of Caris. "James' extensive expertise in oncology and real-world data will propel the mission forward, fostering innovation and collaboration. I look forward to the remarkable advancements we will achieve together in improving patient outcomes and transforming cancer care."

"Joining Caris, an exemplary organization that is highly regarded in both the medical and academic communities as a leader in precision medicine, is truly an honor," said Hamrick. "I am excited to collaborate with the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance network of leading cancer centers and dedicated cancer care professionals who are at the forefront of advancing precision medicine. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of cancer care and improve patient outcomes."

Dr. Hamrick was previously Vice President, Clinical Oncology for Flatiron Health, where he led a team of doctors, nurses and informatics specialists to inform the development and applications of products and services relied upon by front-line clinicians in hundreds of cancer clinics across the U.S. Prior to Flatiron, he served as Chief of Medical Oncology and Hematology at Kaiser Permanente of Georgia. He also practiced at Georgia Cancer Specialists. Dr. Hamrick is on the Georgia Center for Oncology Research and Education board and previously served on the Kaiser Permanente National Inter-Regional Cancer Leadership Council and the KP National Cancer Chiefs Council.

Dr. Hamrick is board-certified in internal medicine, medical oncology and hematology. He earned his MD and an MPH in epidemiology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and completed his residency and hematology/oncology fellowship at the University of California San Francisco.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal database and computing capability needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data and AI technologies provides an unmatched platform to deliver the next generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine in order to improve the human condition, and we value our employees as much as we do our patients of every creed, color, sex, sexual orientation and religion. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com.

Caris Life Sciences Media:

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

214.294.5606

SOURCE Caris Life Sciences