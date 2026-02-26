Caris Life Sciences Completes Interim Readout of Achieve 1 Study

Demonstrates Superior Sensitivity and Specificity of Caris Detect

Results demonstrate the superiority of Whole Genome Sequencing compared

to methylation-based approaches



IRVING, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (NASDAQ: CAI), a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, today announced an interim readout of Achieve 1, the Company's study supporting the upcoming launch of Caris Detect™, its multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test. This interim readout of Achieve 1 represents a major milestone in Caris' goal to detect cancer earlier, when it is most treatable, through Whole Genome Sequencing, advanced AI and molecular insights.

Caris Detect leverages Caris' industry-leading molecular profiling data, which has surpassed one million cases processed and produced more than 50 billion molecular markers. This deep molecular foundation enables Caris' AI models to identify subtle biological signals associated with early-stage cancers with unprecedented resolution.

Achieve 1 is evaluating Caris Detect across a broad population of patients, assessing its ability to detect multiple cancer types at early stages using a blood draw. For the undiagnosed cohort, which consisted of 1,505 samples, we utilized blood draws from subjects who had screening or symptomatic screening, a population reflecting a higher likelihood of cancer than the general population. We followed 22.5% of the subjects for approximately one year following their blood draw. Of these, 121 subjects had no symptoms of cancer, no significant risk factors of cancer and were not subsequently diagnosed with cancer, representing a healthy population.

The first phase of Achieve 1 utilized a cross-validation approach, with approximately 865 samples held out for a blinded validation that is in process. Caris expects to report those results later in the first quarter of 2026.

Study highlights and key performance data from the interim readout include:

Sensitivity:

56.8% for Stage I (n=266)



70.1% for Stage II (n=137)



77.1% for Stage III (n=105)



99.1% for Stage IV (n=109)

Sensitivity in Stage I and II Cancers (61.3% sensitivity)















Cancer Stage I-II













Breast 53.0% (n=253)













Bowel 62.2% (n=45)













Prostate 78.9% (n=38)













Uterus 73.7% (n=19)













Lung 86.7% (n=15)













Pancreas 71.4% (n=7)













Head and Neck 100.0% (n=7)













Esophagus/Stomach 80.0% (n=5)













Cervix 80.0% (n=5)













Biliary Tract 100% (n=3)













Skin 50.0% (n=2)













Liver 100% (n=2)













Peritoneum 100% (n=1)













Bone 100% (n=1)

Specificity: 99.1% in the Asymptomatic Screening Population (n=121) and 95.3% in the Undiagnosed Population (n=1,505).

Sample Size: 2,122, across 1,505 undiagnosed and 617 cancers from stages I through IV.

1,505 undiagnosed subjects from a screening and symptomatic screening population (the "Undiagnosed Population").

121 of these subjects with follow-up data had no symptoms of cancer, no significant risk factors of cancer and were not subsequently diagnosed with cancer within one year following blood draw (the "Asymptomatic Screening Population").



In the ~600 undiagnosed subjects with one year of follow-up, roughly 7% of patients were subsequently diagnosed with cancer, indicating our enrollment criteria enriched for high-risk subjects.

"Our hypothesis has been that cancer is a disease driven by molecular aberrations that can manifest itself in many different forms. For example, driver mutations, changes in epigenomics, changes in transcriptomics and changes in aneuploidy," said David Spetzler, MS, PhD, MBA, President of Caris Life Sciences. "Most other attempts to derive insights into blood-based early detection modalities have relied upon epigenomics. Caris approached this from a broader biological perspective to encompass as many genomic alterations as can be attained from extreme ultra-deep Whole Genome Sequencing. This additional data has allowed us to achieve greater performance metrics than others and shows that methodologies focused on limited biological information are not sufficient to encompass the diversity of molecular aberrations driving cancer, especially in early-stage disease. Development of the next version of Caris Detect is currently underway with the aim of improving the already best-in-class performance with the incorporation of Whole Transcriptome Sequencing."

