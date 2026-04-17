Caris Precision Oncology Alliance Welcomes UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center

IRVING, Texas, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (NASDAQ: CAI), a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, today announced that the UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center has joined the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance® (POA). The Caris POA is a global network of leading cancer centers and research groups that collaborate to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research.

"Welcoming UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center to the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance underscores the strength of our growing network," said James Hamrick, MD, MPH, Chairman of the Caris POA. "Their leadership in scientific discovery and patient-centered cancer care strengthens the collective expertise of our alliance and accelerates our shared mission to advance precision oncology. This participation will deepen collaborative research and expand access to cutting-edge molecular insights."

Caris POA members advance precision medicine through collaborative research aimed at improving clinical outcomes for cancer patients. By harnessing Caris' advanced AI-driven machine learning platform and a vast multimodal database, the Caris POA accelerates discovery and translates innovative findings into more effective, personalized patient care.

"Precision medicine is advancing cancer care," said Emily Bergsland, MD, Director of the Center for Neuroendocrine Tumors at UCSF. "We look forward to collaborating with Caris POA members to increase our understanding of the molecular underpinnings of cancer in order to improve risk stratification, individualize therapy, and optimize clinical outcomes."

The UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, an NCI-designated cancer center, is recognized as one of the nation's premier institutions for cancer research, prevention and patient care. As part of UC San Francisco, the center brings together leading scientists, clinicians and specialists who work collaboratively to accelerate breakthroughs in cancer detection, treatment and survivorship. Its integrated approach connects cutting‑edge laboratory discoveries with advanced clinical trials and compassionate, personalized care for patients across Northern California and beyond. With a strong commitment to equity, innovation and scientific excellence, the center continues to shape the future of oncology and expand the possibilities for patients and families facing cancer.

The Caris POA comprises cancer centers, academic institutions, research consortia and healthcare systems, including NCI-designated cancer centers, all collaborating to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research. Using Caris molecular profiling, which includes comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic data, Caris aims to empower its network to prioritize therapeutic options and identify beneficial clinical trial opportunities for patients. Caris POA members can also participate in an expanding range of biomarker-directed trials sponsored by biopharmaceutical companies. Furthermore, Caris POA institutions have access to one of the industry's largest and most detailed multimodal databases, containing matched molecular and clinical outcomes data from hundreds of thousands of cancer patients, with tens of billions of data points per patient.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer actively developing and commercializing innovative solutions to transform healthcare. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Genome, Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing), advanced AI and machine learning, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of next-generation sequencing, AI and machine learning technologies and high-performance computing provides a differentiated platform for developing the latest generation of advanced precision medicine diagnostic solutions for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine to improve the human condition. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets.

About UCSF

The University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) is exclusively focused on the health sciences and is dedicated to promoting health worldwide through advanced biomedical research, graduate-level education in the life sciences and health professions, and excellence in patient care. UCSF Health, which serves as UCSF's primary academic medical center, includes top-ranked specialty hospitals and other clinical programs, and has affiliations throughout the Bay Area. UCSF School of Medicine also has a regional campus in Fresno. Learn more at https://ucsf.edu or see our Fact Sheet.

Forward Looking Statements

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You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to us, we cannot guarantee that the future results, discoveries, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things: developments in the precision medicine industry; our future financial performance, results of operations or other operational results or metrics; development, analytical and clinical validation, timing and performance of future solutions by us and our competitors; commercial market acceptance for our solutions, including acceptance of preventive as well as diagnostic testing paradigms, and our ability to meet resulting demand; the rapidly evolving competitive environment in which we operate; third-party payer reimbursement and coverage decisions related to our solutions; risks related to data management, storage, and processing capabilities and our ability to integrate and deploy artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics technologies; our ability to protect and enhance our intellectual property; regulatory requirements, decisions or approvals (including the timing and conditions thereof) related to our solutions; reliance on third-party suppliers; risks related to data security, patient privacy, and compliance with healthcare data protection regulations as well as potential cybersecurity threats to our data platforms; our compliance with laws and regulations; the outcome of government investigations and litigation; risks related to our indebtedness; and our ability to hire and retain key personnel as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 3, 2026, and in our other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events, circumstances or our beliefs after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

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