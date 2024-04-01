Carisma Therapeutics Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Appointment of John Hohneker, M.D.

Resignation of Chidozie Ugwumba

PHILADELPHIA, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CARM) ("Carisma" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, today announced the appointment of John Hohneker, M.D. to the Board of Directors of the Company, effective April 1, 2024. Additionally, the Company announced that Chidozie Ugwumba, who has served on Carisma's Board of Directors since December 2020, has advised the Board of his intent to step down from his role as a member of the Board and chair of the Audit Committee of the Board effective April 1, 2024, as a result of his other professional commitments.

"We are pleased to welcome John to the Carisma Board of Directors," said Sanford Zweifach, Chair of the Carisma Board of Directors. "I believe John's extensive track record of clinical development, strategic leadership, and public company Board membership in the biopharmaceutical space will enable him to immediately support the Company as it continues leading the field of engineered macrophage development. We would also like to thank Chidozie for his invaluable advice and guidance since he first joined the Board over three years ago."

"I am excited to join Carisma's Board as the Company continues to develop innovative immunotherapies," said Dr. Hohneker. "I am looking forward to partnering with the Board and the management team as they work to potentially bring novel treatments to patients in need across multiple therapeutic areas."

Dr. Hohneker brings over 30 years of extensive experience in drug development and leadership across the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors. He most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Anokion SA. Prior to this, he held the role of President of Research and Development at FORMA Therapeutics Inc. Before joining FORMA Therapeutics, Dr. Hohneker held roles of increasing responsibility at Novartis AG, including most recently as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Development, Immunology, and Dermatology. Prior to his time at Novartis, Dr. Hohneker held positions of increasing responsibility at Glaxo Wellcome and its legacy company, Burroughs Wellcome.

Dr. Hohneker currently serves on the Board of Directors of Curis, Inc., Sonata Therapeutics, Inc., and Trishula Therapeutics, Inc. Previously, Dr. Hohneker has served as a member of the Board of Directors of Torque Therapeutics, Inc., Dimension Therapeutics, Inc., Cygnal Therapeutics, Inc., BioTheryX Inc., Evelo Biosciences, Inc., Humanigen, Inc. and Aravive, Inc. Dr. Hohneker received his bachelor's degree in chemistry from Gettysburg College and his M.D. from the Rutgers School of Biomedical and Health Sciences (formerly the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey-Rutgers Medical School). He completed his internship and residency in internal medicine and his fellowship in medical oncology, all at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

About Carisma

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on utilizing our proprietary macrophage and monocyte cell engineering platform to develop transformative immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. We have created a comprehensive, differentiated proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages and monocytes, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. Carisma is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit www.carismatx.com.

Investors:

Shveta Dighe

Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Julia Stern

(763) 350-5223

[email protected]

SOURCE Carisma Therapeutics Inc.