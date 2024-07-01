Carisma Therapeutics Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Appointment of David Scadden, M.D. and Marella Thorell

Resignation of Regina Hodits and Björn Odlander

PHILADELPHIA, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CARM) ("Carisma" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, today announced the appointment of Marella Thorell and David Scadden, M.D., to the Company's Board of Directors, effective June 30, 2024. Additionally, Regina Hodits and Björn Odlander have informed the Board of their intention to step down as members effective June 30, 2024, due to other professional commitments.

"We are pleased to welcome David and Marella to the Carisma Board of Directors. Their vast experience in the life sciences sector will be instrumental in advancing our cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages," said Sanford Zweifach, Chair of the Carisma Board of Directors. "We would also like to thank Regina and Björn for their invaluable contributions, guidance, and leadership throughout their tenure. We wish them the utmost success in their future endeavors."

"Dr. Scadden's renowned expertise as a physician and medical researcher will be incredibly valuable to Carisma, and we are honored to welcome him to our Board of Directors. Ms. Thorell's experience as a public company executive and Board Member of biotech companies will enhance the business capabilities of our Board," said Steven Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Carisma. "These new appointments enrich our Board's diversity of experience and perspective, providing exemplary leadership as we work with urgency to bring groundbreaking immunotherapies to patients."

About David Scadden

Dr. Scadden is the Gerald and Darlene Jordan Professor of Medicine and Professor of Stem Cell and Regenerative Biology at Harvard University. Dr. Scadden founded and directs the Center for Regenerative Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital and co-founded and co-directs the Harvard Stem Cell Institute. Dr. Scadden is Chairman Emeritus and Professor of the Harvard University Department of Stem Cell and Regenerative Biology. Dr. Scadden has received numerous honors and awards and has served on the board of scientific counselors for the National Cancer Institute, the board of external experts for the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, the board of directors of the International Society for Stem Cell Research and is an affiliate member of the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT. He serves on multiple editorial boards, scientific advisory boards, and corporate boards. He is a scientific founder of Fate Therapeutics, Inc., and Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc., and also serves on the Board of Directors of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Editas Medicine, Inc. Dr. Scadden received a bachelor's degree in English from Bucknell University and an M.D. from Case Western Reserve School of Medicine.

About Marella Thorell

Marella Thorell brings more than 25 years of extensive experience in finance and operations across both public and private biotech companies. Ms. Thorell is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Seres Therapeutics. Previously, she served as the Chief Financial Officer of Evelo Biosciences. Her prior roles include Chief Accounting Officer at Centessa Pharmaceuticals, Chief Financial Officer of Palladio Biosciences prior to its acquisition by Centessa, and Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Realm Therapeutics. Before her time at Realm Therapeutics, Ms. Thorell held positions of increasing responsibility at Campbell Soup Company and Ernst & Young, LLP. Ms. Thorell is a Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of ESSA Pharmaceuticals and was previously Chair of the Board of Vallon Pharmaceuticals before its merger in 2023. Ms. Thorell received a bachelor's degree in business from Lehigh University.

About Carisma

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on utilizing our proprietary macrophage and monocyte cell engineering platform to develop transformative immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. We have created a comprehensive, differentiated proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages and monocytes, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. Carisma is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit www.carismatx.com.

