Carisma Therapeutics Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CARM) ("Carisma" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, today announced the appointment of Sohanya Cheng, MBA to the Company's Board of Directors, effective October 31, 2024. Additionally, Michael Torok has informed the Board of his intention to step down as a member, effective October 31, 2024, due to other professional commitments.

"It's a pleasure to welcome Sohanya to our Board," said Sanford Zweifach, Chair of the Carisma Board. "Her broad experience in oncology, alongside her skills in leadership, strategic planning, and commercialization, will be instrumental as we continue to advance our portfolio and strengthen our foundation. We are also thankful to Michael for his valuable service and wish him all the best in his next chapter."

"I am excited to join Carisma's Board and collaborate with the management team as the Company advances its mission to deliver innovative immunotherapies to patients facing serious diseases," said Ms. Cheng. "I look forward to sharing my insights and supporting the Company's strategic goals as it solidifies its position as a leader in engineered macrophages within oncology and beyond."

About Sohanya Cheng, MBA

Ms. Cheng brings over 20 years of experience in biopharmaceutical commercialization and research, with a strong focus on oncology. She currently serves as the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer, and Head of Business Development at Karyopharm Therapeutics. Prior to this, she was Vice President, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. Ms. Cheng also spent over a decade at Amgen in various leadership roles, including Executive Director, Head of Marketing & Sales for multiple myeloma and Head of Oncology National Sales, contributing to the commercialization of key oncology brands. She holds an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management and both a BSc and MA from the University of Cambridge, UK.

About Carisma

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on utilizing our proprietary macrophage and monocyte cell engineering platform to develop transformative immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. We have created a comprehensive, differentiated proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages and monocytes, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. Carisma is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit www.carismatx.com.

