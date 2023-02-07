Carisma Therapeutics Appoints Moderna CSO of External Research Ventures, Lin Guey, to Scientific Advisory Board

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carisma Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, announced the appointment of Lin Guey, PhD to the company's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Lin Guey, PhD

Dr. Guey is a leading expert in mRNA therapeutics and oversees Moderna's partnership with Carisma to develop in vivo CAR-M therapies. Dr. Guey brings nearly 15 years of drug development experience in program leadership, research and nonclinical development. Prior to joining Moderna, Dr. Guey served in senior leadership roles for Tessera, Xilio, Shire, and Pfizer. Dr. Guey received her PhD in Statistics and BS in Mathematics from Stony Brook University.

The addition of Dr. Guey to the company's SAB follows the strategic collaboration agreement between Carisma and Moderna to discover, develop and commercialize in vivo engineered chimeric antigen receptor myeloid cells (CAR-M) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer.

Carisma's CAR-M technology is currently being evaluated with Moderna's mRNA and LNP technologies to generate and develop in vivo CAR-M therapeutics, which offer the potential for an off-the-shelf treatment that uses the patient's own cells. Clinical data presented at the SITC Annual Meeting in November 2022 for Carisma's lead anti-HER2 CAR-M demonstrated a favorable safety profile and early validation of the CAR-M mechanism of action, including detection within the tumor microenvironment (TME), remodeling and activation of the TME, and induction of anti-tumor adaptive immunity.

"Dr. Guey's expertise in mRNA and LNP technologies will be instrumental in our work with in-vivo engineered myeloid cells," said Steven Kelly, Carisma President and CEO. "We are thrilled to be working with Dr. Guey as we work to advance multiple programs through pre-clinical development, and realize the potential of this exciting new approach to treating cancer."

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing a differentiated and proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. The first applications of the platform, developed in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania*, are autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Carisma Therapeutics is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit carismatx.com.

*Carisma Therapeutics has licensed certain Penn-owned intellectual property from the University of Pennsylvania, and Penn's Perelman School of Medicine receives sponsored research and clinical trial funding from the company. Penn may also be entitled to receive additional financial benefits from technologies licensed and optioned to Carisma Therapeutics in the future. In addition, Penn is a co-founder of the company and holds equity interests in Carisma Therapeutics.

Media Contact:

Julia Stern

(763) 350-5223

[email protected]

SOURCE Carisma Therapeutics Inc.