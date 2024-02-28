Carisma Therapeutics to Participate in TD Cowen's 44th Annual Health Care Conference

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CARM) ("Carisma" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, today announced that Steven Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 6th at 2:50 pm ET.

An audio webcast of the event will be available on the Company's Investor Events section of the Investor Relations webpage and will be archived for a limited time following the event.

About Carisma

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on utilizing our proprietary macrophage and monocyte cell engineering platform to develop transformative immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. We have created a comprehensive, differentiated proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages and monocytes, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. Carisma is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit www.carismatx.com.

Investors:

Shveta Dighe

Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Julia Stern

(763) 350-5223

[email protected]

SOURCE Carisma Therapeutics Inc.